HOLM Developments has appointed Emirates Pearl Construction as the main contractor for HOLM One, the company’s debut residential project in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai. Construction is progressing in line with schedule, with handover planned for Q1 2028.



The appointment marks a key stage in the project’s development as construction activity continues across the site.



HOLM One sold out within 10 days of launch, highlighting demand for thoughtfully planned homes in central Dubai locations. According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) transaction data for Q1 2026, HOLM One recorded the highest transaction volume in Al Satwa, reinforcing HOLM Developments’ position as the area’s leading developer by transaction volume.



Mahmud Raad, Chief Development & Delivery Officer at HOLM Developments, said:

“Choosing the right construction partner was an important part of the process for us.



From the beginning, HOLM One was planned around practical living, efficient layouts, and long-term quality. Emirates Pearl Construction shares the same attention to detail and commitment to execution, and we look forward to seeing the project continue to take shape over the coming months.”



Located in Jumeirah Garden City, HOLM One has been designed with a focus on natural light, efficient planning, and comfortable living spaces suited to everyday city life. The development also includes a selection of wellness, leisure, and social amenities designed to support modern urban living.



The project forms part of HOLM Developments’ broader strategy of selective growth across central Dubai communities, with a focus on carefully planned residential developments and long-term value creation.

