Cairo: As part of its ongoing commitment to driving sustainable social impact and supporting the healthcare sector in Egypt, Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation has signed a cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital to support the second phase of the hospital’s expansion.

The partnership will equip three specialized isolation rooms for burn patients, enhancing infection control measures as well as advancing the quality of specialized medical care. Those rooms will benefit more than 300 patients annually, contributing to improved patient care and expanded treatment capacity.

This collaboration builds on the long-standing partnership between Crédit Agricole Egypt and Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital, which began with the bank’s support to establish the Central Sterilization unit during the hospital’s first phase.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt and Chairman of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation, Mr. Hassan Serag El Din, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation, Ms. Hanan Seif, General Manager of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation, Dr. Heba El-Sewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital; Ms. Eman Sherif, CEO of Ahl Masr Foundation; and Mr. Refaat Abdel Maksoud, CEO of Ahl Masr Burn Hospital. The signing was followed by a tour of the hospital facilities as well as an overview of its advanced medical capabilities and expansion plans.

Dr. Heba El-Sewedy, stated: “Our partnership with Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation represents a leading model in supporting burn treatment. We continue to intensify our efforts to provide the latest and best treatment methods for burn patients—not only in Egypt, but across the region.”

She also extended her gratitude to Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, for his continued support to burn patients, emphasizing that this contribution enhances the hospital’s ability to expand and deliver specialized medical care, enabling it to treat more patients and improve their quality of life.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, stated: “At Credit Agricole Foundation, we are proud to be a long-standing partner of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital, supporting its vision to deliver tangible impact and a path to recovery of those in need. Our new funding support reflects our commitment to sustainable healthcare development, in order to enhance service quality and accessibility for burn patients. We believe such collaboration play a vital role in improving lives and supporting inclusive growth”.

This protocol represents a key step in advancing the second phase of Ahl Masr Burn Hospital, contributing to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, enhancing operational capacity, and delivering high-quality, specialized care within a safe and modern environment.