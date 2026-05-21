Dubai, UAE: JA Resorts & Hotels has shaped Dubai’s hospitality landscape for over four decades. The brand has built its reputation not on scale alone, but on properties that endure — places guests return to over time, from Dubai and around the world.

As JA Resorts & Hotels prepares for the upcoming launch of its state-of-the-art Jebel Ali Sports & Shooting Club this summer, the brand is progressing a series of enhancements across its Dubai portfolio.

With a long-standing focus on nurturing hospitality and guest loyalty, these developments are designed to elevate the guest experience while preserving the character and familiarity that returning guests value.

At JA Ocean View Hotel in JBR, an extensive façade restoration is planned for May 2026 to maintain the property’s presence along one of Dubai’s most active beachfront settings. Overlooking Jumeirah Beach and Ain Dubai, the enhancement will ensure the hotel continues to reflect its surroundings while upholding the standards expected of a well-established and trusted address.

At JA The Resort in Jebel Ali, enhancements will centre around the continued evolution of its leisure offering. Set to commence this summer and complete in Q4 2026, a key focus will be the transformation of Club Joumana, which will introduce a refreshed clubhouse alongside an upgraded sports café. Designed as a central gathering space, the redevelopment will enhance the social and recreational experience for both resort guests and the wider Dubai community, complementing the upcoming launch of JA Sports & Shooting Club and further strengthening the destination’s positioning.

At JA Hatta Fort Hotel, a phased masterplan is being developed to build on its growing appeal as a nature-led escape within the Al Hajar Mountains. The enhancements will focus on deepening how guests experience the landscape, while preserving the simplicity and character that define the property and continue to resonate with those seeking time away from the city.

As part of this, Phase 1 will introduce a new exclusive area within the property, designed to offer a more contemporary stay while remaining rooted in its natural setting. Interior design refinement is currently nearing completion, with phased works expected to start this summer in a manner carefully planned to minimise disruption to ongoing operations. With a focus on space, privacy and design, the development will reflect evolving guest expectations while maintaining a strong sense of place.

The wider development plan will include refurbished guestrooms, enhanced dining experiences, and revitalised public spaces, including a new wellness centre. Together, these enhancements are intended to further enrich both the indoor and outdoor guest experience across the property.

Ralph Porciani, CEO of JA Resorts & Hotels, commented: "At JA, our focus has always been on creating experiences that guests return to, time and again. These enhancements reflect how we continue to evolve our properties with care, ensuring they remain relevant, while retaining the familiarity and warmth our guests value. As we look ahead, we remain committed to investing in our portfolio in a way that reflects both our heritage and the expectations of today’s traveller."

These enhancements reflect JA Resorts & Hotels’ continued investment in its portfolio and its belief in evolving with purpose, ensuring each stay feels personal, considered, and worth returning to.

Website: https://www.jaresortshotels.com/maldives/ja-manafaru

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaresorts

For more information, high-res images or interview requests, please contact:

TCC LDN:

Pippa Brindley

Pippa@tccldn.com

ABOUT JA RESORTS & HOTELS

A heritage UAE brand with roots dating back to 1981, JA Resorts & Hotels is built on a legacy of nurturing hospitality and creating thoughtful experiences. Named after the original Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, the group’s portfolio spans nine distinctive properties across the UAE, Indian Ocean, and Scotland — each with their own character, yet united by a shared spirit of generosity, authenticity, and care.

In the UAE, guests can choose from a collection of meaningful stays, including the beachfront JA Beach Hotel, the spacious all-suite JA Palm Tree Court, and the contemporary lifestyle-led JA Lake View Hotel, all located along the peaceful shores of Jebel Ali Beach. Over on the lively Jumeirah Beach Residence promenade, JA Ocean View Hotel offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf paired with a vibrant coastal energy. For a change of pace, JA Hatta Fort Hotel provides a mountain escape rooted in nature and discovery, while JA The Manor Hotel in Al Furjan offers a modern business stay designed for comfort and convenience. Adding to its experience portfolio, JA Resorts & Hotels will soon launch the JA Sports & Shooting Club, a new destination for recreation and performance, opening later this year.

In the Indian Ocean, the Forbes Recommended JA Manafaru offers barefoot luxury in the pristine natural Haa Alifu Atoll at the northern tip of the Maldives, a place where nature and Maldivian culture are deeply woven into every stay.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, a grand 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde near Glasgow, blends heritage architecture with modern comforts while JA The

Bruntsfield in Edinburgh offers townhouse charm and warm hospitality just steps from the city’s iconic landmarks.

JA Resorts & Hotels is also a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), which is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and over 1000 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 35 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com