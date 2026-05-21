Beirut, Lebanon – Reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment, technical education, and sustainable development in Lebanon, Liban Cables officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday 14 May with the Institut Européen de Coopération et de Développement (IECD), the Association Semeurs d’Avenir (SDA), and the National Center for Vocational Training (NCVT), launching the Electrician Academy, a new initiative aimed at strengthening technical skills and advancing vocational training opportunities across the country.

The official signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior representatives from the public and private sectors, including Dr. Joseph Al Ammar, General Manager of Liban Cables, alongside officials from the Ministries of Labor and Industry, the Directorate General of Vocational and Technical Education, the National Employment Office, the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, the Land Transport Unions and Syndicates, and the Association of Lebanese Industrialists.

Building on the success of Liban Cables’ Solar Academy ; now one of the mandatory qualification criteria for companies seeking inclusion on the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation’s (LCEC) list of recommended solar companies ; the new Electrician Academy represents a natural continuation of Liban Cables’ commitment to advancing technical education and supporting the country’s evolving energy sector.

The Electrician Academy will focus on two key free training tracks:

• Residential Electricity: A 190-hour training program delivered over approximately two and a half months.

• Industrial Electricity: A 155-hour training program delivered over approximately one and a half months.

The initiative aims to strengthen technical expertise through practical and market-driven training programs delivered across multiple regions in Lebanon, including Beirut, Nahr Ibrahim, Sidon, Chtaura, and Tripoli, ensuring broad accessibility for participants nationwide.

As part of the agreement, Liban Cables by Nexans will provide financial support, equipment, technical expertise, and industry mentorship to help ensure the quality, relevance, and long-term sustainability of the program. IECD, SDA, and the NCVT will oversee program implementation, training delivery, participant outreach, and coordination with local communities and institutional stakeholders.

The first phase of the Academy targets approximately 200 participants, contributing to the development of a more qualified workforce while helping bridge the gap between vocational training and evolving labor market needs.

The collaboration further highlights the importance of stronger synergies between the private sector, civil society, and public institutions in addressing Lebanon’s economic and workforce challenges and supporting the future of technical and vocational education across the country.