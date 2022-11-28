The billboard allows for UAE customers to experience Dyson’s haircare product ranges in virtual reality

Dubai, UAE – Dyson has brought to life its pioneering haircare technologies via an interactive 3D billboard located in Downtown Dubai, for the first time globally.

Specially designed to show the intricate and pioneering technologies within Dyson’s revolutionary haircare innovations, the digital display in Dubai will be the first 3D billboard from Dyson globally, showing the importance of the UAE market for the brand.

Located above CZN Burak Restaurant on the Boulevard next to the Dubai Mall, the 3D advert will be on display until 30th November allowing for customers to experience Dyson’s haircare product ranges in virtual reality. Some of the products on display include the industry-leading Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, SupersonicTM hair dryer, and Corrale™ straightener, all in the limited edition Vinca Blue & Rosé colourway.

The 3D billboard comes as Dyson has recently committed to investing half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate its research and technology development across its beauty portfolio, announcing plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years.

Visit the 3D billboard to discover Dyson’s technology in virtual reality. For more pioneering technology from Dyson, all products are available at Dyson Demo Stores across the UAE or online at www.dyson.ae.

