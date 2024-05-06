The Singapore headquartered firm launches operations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America and Latin America, aiming to transform businesses with AI

In the MEA region, offices will be opened in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria

Dyna Athena, a newly launched AI platform will provide revolutionary communication and interaction between customers includes text-to-speech, language and speech processing

Dyna Avatar, a brand-new humanoid customer assistant capable of real-time voice-activated conversations in Arabic, English, Chinese, Japanese and Thai, is launched at Dubai Fintech Summit

The company offers a suite of solutions for digital banking, risk management, audience communication, and employee productivity to address current financial challenges

Dubai, UAE / Singapore: - Dyna.Ai, a leading technology service company headquartered in Singapore, has officially announced its global launch at the Dubai Fintech Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As part of its multi-market global expansion, Dyna.Ai has also unveiled a range of modern, innovative solutions, for application across multiple industries.

Dyna.Ai operates at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance key business functions within financial and other industries. Its solutions are pivotal in elevating marketing, customer acquisition, risk management, and operational productivity.

"At Dyna.Ai, our mission is simple: empower work, enrich life. The global financial services sector is at a critical juncture, requiring enterprises to adapt rapidly to the AI disruption that’s happening right in front of them. Faced with numerous challenges, business leaders desire solutions that equip them with cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of competitors in this rapidly evolving ecosystem,” said Mr. Tomas Skoumal, Chairman of Dyna.Ai.

As part of its global expansion, Dyna.Ai has launched operations across Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, to serve its diverse range of clients including traditional banks, digital banks, fintechs, insurance firms, and other businesses.

With over 50% of its workforce dedicated to R&D, Dyna.Ai continues to recruit globally, seeking professionals in technology, marketing, and customer success to support its expansive growth initiatives.

In the Middle East and Africa, Dyna.Ai is already in the process of opening offices in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

At its global launch, Dyna.Ai unveiled its comprehensive AI platform, designed to provide enterprise-level generative AI models featuring meticulous data curation, advanced customization, retrieval-augmented generation, and enhanced performance. The AI platform includes two solutions, Dyna Athena for text-to-speech, language and speech processing, and Dyna Avatar for digital human interactions. Both solutions offer LLM-powered, task-specific solutions tailored for banks, fintech, and various businesses, enhancing natural language interactions to make conversations more realistic and engaging.

Dyna Avatar provides real-time digital human interactions, featuring automatic speech recognition and dynamic experiences powered by conversational AI. Currently supporting English, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Thai, Dyna Avatar is poised to expand its language capabilities with future upgrades, enhancing digital life and shaping the future of intelligent interaction.

Furthermore, Dyna.Ai showcased its robust system products, including the Business Core System and Smart Decision Platform, which centralize data storage, integrate APIs, and streamline operations. The Digital Banking System, another advanced solution, supports omnichannel mobility and full digitalization, facilitating rapid growth in user engagement and transaction volumes.

"We are thrilled to kickstart our global expansion from the Dubai Fintech Summit. Dyna.Ai not only provides professional AI solutions in the financial field, but also offers a unique and innovative RaaS (Result as a Service) business model. Dyna Ai supports pay for performance and provides services that can generate business results for banks, insurance, wealth and fintechs " said Mr.Tomas Skoumal.

Dyna Ai has a highly skilled and professional global management team with strong core capabilities. These key professionals are from esteemed institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, FICO and digital banking, and hold advanced degrees in fields including computer science, AI/ML, statistics, and neuroscience. This diverse group brings extensive expertise across financial services, data analysis, AI, software engineering, and business consulting, provided successful application solutions for multiple clients.

By providing local services and operational capabilities in multiple regions, Dyna.Ai continues to focus on combining globally leading AI technology with meeting the local financial service needs of various countries.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai empowers businesses around the world with AI-driven solutions. The company is a leading artificial intelligence technology service company, headquartered in Singapore.

Dyna.Ai is dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of risk management and audience operations by leveraging systems, analytics, and AI-based operation solutions. We focus on utilizing cutting-edge techniques to foster business innovation and drive transformation.

With a worldwide presence in countries and regions across Asia, the Middle East, America, Europe, and Africa, we serve a wide range of institutions including traditional banks, digital banks, fintechs, insurance firms, and various other businesses across different industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.dynatech.ai/.

