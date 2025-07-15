Dubai, UAE – Ducab Group, an end-to-end energy solutions provider and one of the UAE’s leading industrial organizations, has been awarded a contract to electrify one of Hong Kong’s largest and most advanced hospital projects to date: the Acute Hospital in Kai Tak Development Area.

Set to be completed by the end of 2026, the Acute Hospital is a government-led initiative designed to meet the growing healthcare demands of Kowloon’s aging and expanding population. With a capacity of 2,400 beds and 37 operating theatres, the hospital will become one of the most advanced and expansive medical facilities in Hong Kong.

Ducab’s cable supply to the infrastructure includes over 40,000 kilometers of high-performance XL-LSZH building wires and more than 15,000 kilometers of fire-resistant FLAM BICC 1 cables, designed for enhanced safety in critical applications. The company is also supplying armored LSZH cables as per BS 6724 standards and specialized FLAM BICC 6 fire-resistant cables to ensure system integrity even in emergency situations.

Engineered to maintain circuit integrity during fires, these cables are a crucial requirement for hospitals where uninterrupted power supply can be a matter of life and death.

Charles Edouard Mellagui, CEO, Ducab Cables Business, said: "The Kai Tak Hospital project exemplifies our commitment to supporting Asia's growing infrastructure needs at a time when healthcare soars to the top of government agendas. Healthcare facilities require the highest levels of safety and reliability, and our fire-resistant and low-smoke cable solutions provide the essential backbone for these critical operations."

With approximately 1 kilometers of armored cables, Ducab’s involvement reflects its mission to support critical infrastructure across borders. The project also reaffirms the company's global export capabilities in meeting international standards and specifications.

Ducab’s global footprint now covers 75 markets – including Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas – with exports accounting for 60% of its overall production. Furthermore, the company's manufacturing facilities are certified to international standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, ensuring consistent quality and performance across all export markets.