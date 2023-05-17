Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Some of your favourite Dubai restaurants are coming to Abu Dhabi at Al Qana, the most lively waterfront destination that is arguably the hottest address in the emirate. The soon-to-be-opened dining experiences include Terra Eatery – which redefines Mediterranean cuisine with inspirations from travel, culture, art and people; Slaw, the Emirati burger joint that has made a name for itself among burger destinations in Dubai; and Al Safadi Restaurant, opening their full flagship concept in Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Al Qana's unique collection of cuisines, attractions and state-of-the-art facilities offer a new taste for social dining, with culinary venues to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Coming soon to Al Qana

Named after the Latin word for earth, Terra, the restaurant is inspired by nature and decked in earthy tones. An amalgamation of rustic and contemporary, Terra is designed to enhance casual meets and get-togethers. Opening by the end of the month, Terra has sustainability at heart, while the vibe is all about the people.

This month will also see the highly anticipated opening of SLAW and More, the UAE's first premium burger boutique. The new concept is being launched by Founder and Chef, Ali Yazdi, who owns the multi-award-winning SLAW burger brand in Dubai.

Al Safadi, one of the region’s most popular Lebanese restaurants that have grown with the city of Dubai, is extending its stunning fine-dining experience to the capital. For more than two decades, the restaurant has been a favourite destination for families and friends, as well as become quite an attraction among visitors for its grandiose décor and masterful Lebanese cuisine. Al Safadi is located in the Al Markaz district of Al Qana and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the upcoming months.

Continuing the excitement at the Al Qana is the widely popular Grand Beirut, which offers authentic Lebanese specialities. The ambience is inspired by the art and culture of Lebanon, sure to transport one to the hustle and bustle of Beirut. The Grand Beirut is decorated in an attractive mix of oriental design and modern elements that create a colourful and relaxed environment.

Thai Gate, a premium and authentic Thai restaurant serving Ajman, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Khorfakkan since 2019, will also be coming to Al Qana. Thai Gate is a place where the love of seafood shines through the flavours of Asia. Another awaited destination is Simitci Dunyasi, a well-known, daily go to Turkish traditional bakery and breakfast café restaurant, which will open its first branch in the UAE at Al Qana.

William Holliday, General Manager at Al Qana, said, "Al Qana is positioned to be an integral part of the Abu Dhabi community, a place of connection. The addition of renowned Dubai restaurant brands and recognised dining concepts enrich Abu Dhabi's ever-evolving dining scene and make us proud of our diverse culinary offering. These new restaurant brands will further strengthen and expand the range of existing award-winning F&B concepts, making Al Qana the premier destination for foodies and entertainment lovers, bringing us closer to our goal of fostering a connected community through shared experiences."

