Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Catch Seafood Grill, renowned for its exceptional seafood and meat offerings, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Abu Dhabi. The celebrated restaurant is set to become a premier dining and celebration destination for seafood and meat enthusiasts in the capital.

The restaurant’s grand opening was inaugurated by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE and Nikki Ann Nuneza and Roden Michael Nuneza, the visionary owners of the restaurant, in the presence of Mico Banua, well-renowned Filipino influencer in the UAE.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "The Catch Seafood Grill's expansion to Abu Dhabi is a testament to the growing culinary diversity in the UAE and the strong Filipino entrepreneurial spirit.”

Nikki Ann Nuneza, Owner and Founder shared her excitement, "Our dream was to create a unique space where food lovers can enjoy a wide variety of seafood and grilled meat dishes. We are thrilled to bring our passion and flavours to Abu Dhabi food lovers and connoisseurs. With a capacity of 120 people, our new branch is an ideal venue for birthdays, celebrations, and special occasions with catering menu offerings inspired from traditional global cuisines."

Edwin Duria, Philippine Business Council Chairman, commended the restaurant's commitment to quality and innovation, "The Catch Seafood Grill has set a high standard in the food industry with its exceptional seafood and grill offerings. Its presence in Abu Dhabi will undoubtedly enhance the city's dining scene, bringing a fresh and exciting culinary experience to residents and visitors alike. We are proud to see Filipino entrepreneurs making such a significant impact in the UAE's vibrant food and beverage sector."

The restaurant's menu boasts bestsellers like the Tomahawk, Seafood Feast, Barbecue Ribs, Chicken Barbecue Larsian, Grilled Tuna Jaw, Lamb Chops, Boneless Bangus (Milkfish) with Mango Salsa, and Dynamite Shrimp, along with unique breakfast options including the sumptuous Avocado Toast.

For reservations and inquiries, contact The Catch Seafood Grill at 02 884 7724 or visit their location at https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Q1Yk6r7xVUapqJe6

About The Catch Seafood Grill

The Catch Seafood Grill is a seafood and grill restaurant founded by a Filipino couple with a passion for cooking and food. Since its inception in Dubai in 2021, the restaurant has been dedicated to offering a diverse menu inspired by various cuisines, with a focus on seafood and grilled meat dishes. The Catch Seafood Grill is committed to providing a unique dining experience that celebrates the love for food and community.

For press information, contact Raymond Cabral at raymond@kyte.ae.