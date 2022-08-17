Dubai TV Channels’ digital media team leveraged consumer intelligence to increase social media engagement by 83.7% YoY on Facebook, 210.2K likes on Twitter (14.3% increase YoY), and 2.4M likes on Instagram (151% increase YoY)

Dubai: Talkwalker the leading consumer intelligence company, and Dubai TV Channels Network (part of Dubai Media Inc.) published a case study that shows how real-time consumer intelligence data accelerates the decision-making process.

“Talkwalker’s tool is a beneficial and qualitative addition to the digital transformation journey pursued by our Digital Media Department of Dubai Channels. We believe that the use of innovative social intelligence will certainly help us accelerate our data coverage; hence make right data-driven decisions.”

Mrs. Heba Al Samt, Digital Media Department Director at Dubai TV Channels of Dubai Media Inc.

The case study includes the main challenges that were facing Dubai TV Channels’ digital media department team in having a robust and centralized reporting tool that allows for extracting real insights from social media data. Creating content that engages and entertains the audience is imperative for the team at Dubai TV Channels especially as they are one of the leading multimedia and creative services establishments in the Middle East, and the largest media organization in the UAE with a portfolio spanning across TV, Radio, Print, and SVOD.

“In today’s fast paced and dynamic world of media and with our large number of social media accounts on several social media platforms that Dubai TV Channels owns, we certainly need to listen to our audience conversation and feedback”, added Al Samt.

The case study deep dives into how the digital media department team at Dubai TV Channels leveraged real-time insights and reports to create shows the audience wanted to see. Also, the case study highlights the practicality of AI-powered sentiment analysis in Arabic and in English.

Consumer closeness enables brands to transform data into real-time consumer insight, to effortlessly guide decision-making, and drive brand growth. With leading-edge brands in customer-centricity growing nearly 3x faster than the industry average.

You can download the full case study here: www.talkwalker.com/case-studies/dubai-tv-channels-case-study?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=mea-press-release&utm_term=EN&utm_content=landing-page&utm_campaign=dmi-case-study

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 consumer intelligence company and is dedicated to helping brands close the gap between brand and consumer. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening. Talkwalker brings together market-leading social analytics and AI technology, with unstructured data expertise, and a global team of insights analysts and data storytellers.

Talkwalker enables brands to put consumers at the heart of their decision-making, empowering them to embrace smarter innovation, create more successful campaigns, and provide enhanced customer experiences. With teams around the world, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 global brands to be consumer close, and accelerate their brand growth.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com.

