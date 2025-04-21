Dubai, UAE: In a significant step toward accelerating the UAE’s transition to sustainable mobility, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has partnered with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility to deploy 200 all-electric BYD SEALs Taxis across Dubai. This strategic collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Dubai Taxi Company and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility to advancing green mobility and innovation, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s journey to achieving its Net Zero 2050 goals. The partnership establishes new benchmarks for adopting sustainable practices within DTC’s network.

The BYD SEAL, an all-electric sedan equipped with BYD’s proprietary Blade Battery technology, is designed to deliver exceptional performance. This cutting-edge EV offers an impressive range of up to 600 km per charge, ensuring safety, extended reliability, and enhanced passenger comfort.

Dubai Taxi Company takes a major step forward in its journey toward sustainability. This strategic move not only enhances passenger experience but also boosts operational efficiency, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in sustainable transport solutions. The transition supports Dubai Taxi Company's ambitious goal of converting its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2040. Customers can look forward to a quieter, smoother, and more environmentally friendly ride.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, shared his perspective: “This collaboration with Dubai Taxi Company highlights our vision to lead the transition towards sustainable mobility. Deploying a fleet of BYD SEALs demonstrates our commitment to providing advanced electric vehicle solutions that blend innovation with reliability. Together, we aim to redefine urban mobility by introducing vehicles that reduce carbon emissions and offer passengers a quieter, more comfortable travel experience, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.”

Adding to this, Mr. Yousuf Ali Al Raeesi, Director of Government Affairs & HSSE – Automotive, Al-Futtaim Automotive, emphasized: “This collaboration illustrates how public and private sectors can join forces to advance sustainable transportation. Integrating 200 BYD SEALs into Dubai Taxi Company’s operations reflects our shared vision of building a robust green mobility ecosystem that supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 aspirations.”

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, commented on the operational benefits and the environmental impact of adding BYD SEALs to their fleet: “The addition of 200 BYD electric vehicles from Al-Futtaim is a strategic step that reinforces DTC’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability. With over 86% of our fleet already environmentally friendly—well ahead of the Roads and Transport Authority’s 2027 target to reach 100%—this milestone underscores our ongoing efforts to transition towards a fully electric fleet by 2040. Through continued investment in sustainable mobility solutions, we are not only elevating the passenger experience but also actively contributing to Dubai’s vision of a greener, smarter future.

Beyond fleet deployment, this partnership signifies a broader commitment to developing an electrified mobility ecosystem. Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility and BYD are dedicated to complementing the UAE’s expanding EV infrastructure and supporting mass adoption of electric vehicles.

This collaboration stands as a testament to the UAE’s dedication to pioneering green mobility solutions and setting a benchmark for sustainable urban transportation.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, oFering a range of models that cater to diFerent needs and budgets. In addition to oFering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China, BYD is now a firm favorite to lead the sustainable mobility transition of the GCC region.

About Dubai Taxi Company

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has transitioned into a public shareholding company under Law No. 21 of 2023. As a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, DTC operates a fleet of over 9500 vehicles, including approximately over 6000 taxis and 18000 drivers.

Founded in 1994, DTC initially focused on taxi operations but has since expanded to offer a diverse range of integrated mobility solutions across four primary business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses, and delivery services via delivery bikes.