“The Palm Edit” offers Palm Jumeirah residents’ access to curated benefits, with savings of up to 50% across dining, retail and lifestyle destinations

Valid across Dubai Retail's destinations on the island, including Palm Jumeirah Mall, Vista Mare, The Club, Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Shoreline and Palm Views

Dubai – Dubai Retail, one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management, today announced the launch of “The Palm Edit”, a dedicated, members-only card giving Palm Jumeirah residents exclusive access to savings, experiences and privileges across a curated mix of retail, dining, and lifestyle brands at its destinations on the island, including Palm Jumeirah Mall, Vista Mare, The Club, Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Shoreline and Palm Views.

From casual, fine dining and weekend beach days to shopping and wellness, the programme is designed to add genuine value to residents' everyday lives ensuring that every visit to a Dubai Retail’s destination on the Palm comes with exclusive benefits and privileges tailored to the community. With new partners added on a rolling basis, the offering continues to grow alongside the community it serves.

Once registered, members unlock savings of up to 50% at some of the Palm's most sought-after brands across Dubai Retail's malls and destinations, including February 30, Koko Bay, The Lighthouse, Gazebo, Sandro, Ralph Lauren, Fitness First, Nova Clinic, Canary Beach, Sushisamba and more.

How to Get Your Card in Three Simple Steps:

Residents can apply online at palmresidentcard.dubairetail.ae, visit the customer service desk at Palm Jumeirah Mall to submit proof of residency, and collect their card on the spot. The programme is open to both homeowners and tenants residing on Palm Jumeirah.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Dining and Cafés: Residents can enjoy up to 50% off at a wide range of restaurants, cafés and beach venues, including à la carte discounts, set menus and exclusive resident-only offers.

Residents can enjoy up to 50% off at a wide range of restaurants, cafés and beach venues, including à la carte discounts, set menus and exclusive resident-only offers. Venues include SAN, Loren, The 305, Jones The Grocer, Koko Bay, Maison Mathis, Feb-30, Logs & Embers, Canary Beach, The Tap House, Miyabi, Limonata, The Strand, Ella’s Eatery, Brunch & Cake, Signor Sassi, Sushisamba, Hanu, Three Cuts, The Lighthouse, Itsu, Lukumades, Mokha 1450, Smoothie Factory, Gazebo, Kamat, L’ETO and more.

Fashion and Retail: Up to 40% off full-priced items, alongside added benefits such as complimentary gifts with purchase and home delivery across fashion and specialty retail.

Up to 40% off full-priced items, alongside added benefits such as complimentary gifts with purchase and home delivery across fashion and specialty retail. Participating brands include Ralph Lauren, Furla, Bauhaus, Underground Sports, Sandro, Maje, Brusnika, The Editors Market, Oud Dubai, My Vapery, Kadayifzade.

Wellness, Beauty and Health: Up to 50% off medical services, along with exclusive added benefits, guest passes, and complimentary sessions across fitness memberships, classes, and salon treatments. Partners include Fitness First, STORM, Anatomy Rehab, Dr Stretch, Contrast, Nova Clinic, Aldas, Dr Joy and Confident.

Up to 50% off medical services, along with exclusive added benefits, guest passes, and complimentary sessions across fitness memberships, classes, and salon treatments. Partners include Fitness First, STORM, Anatomy Rehab, Dr Stretch, Contrast, Nova Clinic, Aldas, Dr Joy and Confident. Kids and Entertainment: Up to 20% off children’s activities, memberships and birthday packages, alongside family-focused experiences across the island.

Up to 20% off children’s activities, memberships and birthday packages, alongside family-focused experiences across the island. Venues include Orange Wheels and Like Bricks.

For more information visit www.dubairetail.ae

About Dubai Retail

Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai’s retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai’s retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans 56 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai’s tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.

To learn more, visit www.dubairetail.ae

About Dubai Holding Asset Management

Dubai Holding Asset Management owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and commercial destinations, emphasising its profound influence on Dubai’s urban and economic landscape.

Dubai Residential, the company’s residential leasing arm, manages one of the emirate’s largest portfolios comprising 21 residential communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents. In May 2025, it was incorporated into "Dubai Residential REIT," a real estate investment trust with DHAM as the indirect majority strategic unitholder. Now listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), it is GCC’s largest residential leasing REIT.

Dubai Holding Asset Management’s retail portfolio, unified under the Dubai Retail brand, is one of the largest and most diverse in the city. With 56 malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres, Dubai Retail plays a key role in shaping the city’s urban and economic landscape.

Dubai Holding Asset Management is also the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, a DFM-listed company, which develops and operates sector-focused business districts across six key sectors, including technology, media, education, manufacturing, science and design. To learn more, please visit: Dubai Holding Asset Management.

Media Enquiries:

Hana Ayoub & Afrin Anosh

HAVAS Red Middle East

dubaiholdingmalls@redhavasme.com