Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Residential REIT, a Shariah-compliant, income-generating closed-ended real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners and operators of residential real estate in Dubai (the “REIT”), managed by DHAM REIT Management LLC (the “Fund Manager”), today reported solid operational performance for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026 (Q1’26), supported by sustained rental growth, high occupancy levels and continued demand across its diversified residential portfolio.

KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE COMMENTARY:

Revenue increased by 8.4% year-on-year (YoY), supported by strong leasing activity and sustained demand across the core residential segments.

Average revenue per leased GLA rose by 7.4% YoY, reflecting continued rental rate growth and the ability to capture value across its portfolio.

As of 31 March 2026, Gross Asset Value (GAV) stood at approximately AED 23.8 billion, including the addition of 56 villas as part of the Garden View Villas, highlighting the scale, quality and diversification of the assets.

The REIT maintained a portfolio average occupancy rate of 98.9% for Q1’26, an increase of 1.0 % YoY, demonstrating the strength of underlying demand for its communities.

The portfolio-wide retention rate for Q1’26 stood at 98.0%, reflecting stable tenant retention and consistent leasing performance.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, commented:

“Our first-quarter operational performance update reflects both the resilience of our portfolio and the underlying strength of Dubai’s residential market. In an environment characterised by rapidly evolving market conditions, our portfolio has continued to demonstrate stability, supported by the quality, scale and diversity of our communities. Through disciplined asset management and proactive leasing across the portfolio, we have maintained stable occupancy levels, strong tenant retention and continued rental growth, while remaining focused on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

We remain confident in the outlook for Dubai Residential REIT, supported by a diversified, income-generating asset base, a prudent balance sheet and a clear focus on long-term value creation. As we continue to execute on our strategy, the REIT is well positioned to navigate evolving market conditions, capture growth opportunities and deliver consistent income and attractive long-term returns for our unitholders.”



OUTLOOK:

Dubai’s residential real estate market remained resilient in Q1 2026 despite regional uncertainty, with leasing activity continuing to reflect solid tenant demand and a more balanced market backdrop. The general rental index increased by 4.1% year on year, with apartment and villa rental indices rising by 4.1% and 0.7%, respectively, while Dubai recorded 170,000 residential lease contracts worth AED 15.1 billion during the quarter, including 60,545 new leases and a 3.2% year-on-year increase in renewals. Sales activity also remained strong, with the REIDIN sales index rising 9.0%, led by villas at 12.5% and apartments at 8.5%, and residential transactions reaching AED 134.8 billion across 44,378 deals, up 19.0% in value and 4.2% in volume, highlighting the underlying resilience and continued depth of demand across Dubai’s residential market.

Against this backdrop, Dubai Residential REIT remains well-positioned to deliver robust income. Its scale, diversified exposure across the Premium, Community, Affordable and Corporate Housing segments, and continued focus on quality, maintenance, amenities and customer experience support occupancy and income stability across market cycles. The REIT remains focused on optimising portfolio performance, enhancing tenant retention and driving operational efficiencies across its communities.

With the addition of Garden View Villas, Dubai Residential REIT continues to execute on its committed growth pipeline. Jebel Ali Village is expected to add 220 units and remains on track for completion in Q2’26. Together, Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village are projected to generate between AED 70 million and AED 80 million in additional revenue on stabilisation. The REIT also continues to evaluate further value-accretive opportunities within Dubai Holding and Dubai Holding Asset Management’s pipeline, including new developments in Lantana Hills in Dubai Science Park and The Acres in Dubailand, and potential expansion of the REIT’s residential offering in Dubai Wharf, reinforcing visibility on its medium-term growth trajectory.

For more information about Dubai Residential REIT, please visit:

https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@dubairesidential.ae

Media Enquiries

dubairesidential@brunswickgroup.com

About Dubai Residential REIT:

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is a Shariah-compliant, income-generating, closed-end real estate investment trust, and the GCC’s largest (in terms of Gross Asset Value) and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, managed by DHAM REIT Management.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city’s residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 21 integrated communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.

To learn more about Dubai Residential REIT, visit: https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview