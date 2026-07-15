Walid Al Zarooni:

The "Easy Rental" initiative has strengthened market flexibility and enhanced residents' quality of life.

Today's rental market stability reflects the strength of Dubai's economy, forward-looking regulations, and sustained end-user demand.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai's rental market has entered a new phase of sustainable growth after recording its highest-ever monthly rental activity, according to W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, highlighting the emirate's growing appeal as one of the world's leading destinations for investment, business, and long-term residency.

The company said that the registration of 40,022 rental contracts in June 2026 marks the highest monthly figure in Dubai's history, reflecting a structurally stronger and more mature real estate market driven by genuine housing demand, continued population growth, expanding business activity, and the steady influx of international companies and skilled professionals.

According to W Capital, the latest figures demonstrate that Dubai's property market is no longer driven solely by investment activity but increasingly supported by a growing base of end-users, creating a healthier balance between investment demand and residential occupancy while strengthening long-term market stability.

Market data showed 19,245 new rental contracts were signed during June, representing a 48.6% year-on-year increase, while 20,777 renewal contracts were recorded, up 28.5% compared to the same period last year. The figures underline both the continued arrival of new residents and the strong retention of existing tenants, reinforcing Dubai's attractiveness as a preferred place to live and work.

The company also highlighted the positive impact of government initiatives, particularly the Dubai Land Department's "Easy Rental" initiative, which introduced flexible monthly payment solutions through partnerships with 11 real estate companies, making rental payments more accessible while enhancing market efficiency and improving the landlord-tenant relationship.

Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, said:

"Crossing the milestone of 40,000 rental contracts in a single month is far more than a record-breaking achievement. It is a clear indication that Dubai has evolved into a fully integrated destination for living, working, and investing, reinforcing the long-term sustainability of its real estate market."

He added:

"The rental market has become one of the strongest indicators of Dubai's economic health. Investors may purchase properties, but sustained rental demand reflects genuine end-user activity that supports market stability and reduces reliance on short-term speculation, creating a more balanced and resilient growth model."

Al Zarooni noted that the Easy Rental initiative represents one of Dubai's most progressive real estate reforms, focusing not only on increasing rental activity but also on improving residents' quality of life through more flexible payment solutions that enhance confidence and efficiency across the market.

He further pointed out that the record rental performance coincided with continued strength in Dubai's sales market, which recorded 13,933 property transactions worth AED 33.2 billion during June, while total property sales during the first half of 2026 reached AED 286.2 billion, demonstrating broad-based demand across residential, commercial, and investment sectors.

According to Al Zarooni, the simultaneous growth in both rental and sales markets reflects a healthier market structure where investment activity is increasingly supported by real housing demand, stronger demographics, and business expansion rather than speculative trading.

He also highlighted Dubai South's position as the city's most active real estate district for the fourth consecutive month, describing it as clear evidence of the government's long-term urban development strategy and the growing importance of emerging communities supported by world-class infrastructure and logistics.

Market indicators also reveal increasing stability in Dubai's rental cycle, with 118,385 new rental contracts signed during the first half of the year, compared with 135,607 renewal contracts, while cancelled contracts declined by 25%, reflecting stronger confidence between landlords and tenants and a more stable leasing environment.

Al Zarooni added that Dubai is now home to more than 10,000 licensed real estate offices, illustrating the scale, maturity, and professionalism of the sector under a transparent regulatory framework that protects all market participants.

He concluded:

"The current market indicators confirm that Dubai's real estate sector has entered a more mature stage of development, supported by a diversified economy, forward-looking legislation, world-class infrastructure, and sustained population growth. These fundamentals position Dubai among the world's most stable and attractive real estate markets for both investors and residents over the coming years."

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Established in 2007, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is a Dubai-based real estate brokerage licensed by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). The company provides property sales, leasing, brokerage, and consultancy services and works with more than 100 leading property developers across the UAE. Since its establishment, W Capital has facilitated real estate transactions exceeding AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the Founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a RERA-certified real estate expert. He is also the author of Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor and is widely recognized as one of the UAE's leading real estate voices, regularly sharing market insights and educational content across social media platforms.