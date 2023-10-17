Abu Dhabi: - iFarm, a vertical farming technologies provider, announced the launch of the first vertical farm in the UAE to use iFarm technologies. Located in Dubai, the farm will produce ultra-fresh leafy greens, baby leaves, microgreens, herbs, and edible flowers for premium retail and HoReCa.

According to Data Bridge, the Middle East and Africa's vertical farming market will have reached USD 6225.19 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including a historically high demand for locally produced food in the region. Recent food security policies have led to a surge in high-tech farming investments and support from governments in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The newly started vertical farm equipped with iFarm technologies in Dubai aims to meet the city's need for top-quality fresh produce. The yield will be supplied to restaurants, hotels, and resorts, as well as to retail chains such as Spinneys, Geant, Grandiose and Carrefour for further sale.

Located just a 30-minute drive from the heart of Dubai, the vertical farm covers a growing area of 712 m² and is expected to yield around 3 tonnes of produce per month. The farm will operate under the Mama Natura Greens brand.

The farm in Dubai is the first in the world to use the new iFarm Multigreens technology. It is designed for both microgreens and full-cycle greens cultivation in a shared growing space using the Ebb & Flow irrigation method. The advantages of flexible zoning allows for redistributing areas among different crops: microgreens, baby leaves, and leafy greens, depending on the current market demand, business goals, and seasonality.

"Nearly a year ago, iFarm moved its headquarters to Abu Dhabi. Since then, there have been two fully operational farms built with iFarm technologies in the GCC region: Bather Smart Farm in Saudi Arabia and the newly launched Multigreens farm in the UAE. The Emirates has established itself as a thriving Food & Beverage hub where the consumption of ultra-fresh greens and herbs has grown significantly over the last years. More and more executives of the HoReCa sector choose high-quality foods produced locally in a sustainable way. For example, large hotels like The Royal Atlantis consume up to 50-60 kg of fresh greens per day. Currently, we are negotiating the supply of vertical farming equipment to several other customers in the Emirates." said Alexander Lyskovsky, CEO of iFarm.

In 2021, the UAE's consumption of greens amounted to 22.9 thousand tons, with an estimated value of USD 49.1 million. These figures are expected to grow further, driven by the expanding urban population, increasing economic prosperity, and the growth of the expatriate community.

iFarm

iFarm is a technology development company for IT-driven plant growth in a controlled environment. Working with indoor farm projects ranging from 500 to 20,000 m2, the company provides ready-to-use vertical farming systems to grow leafy greens, strawberries and veggies, with full support before and after setting up a farm. The key feature is an intelligent farm management software iFarm Growtune which optimizes yields and increases farm productivity.

Founded in 2017, with headquarters in Abu-Dhabi (UAE), iFarm has operational and in-construction farms in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with a total growing area over 13,000 m2, with a focus on developing in the MENA region. In 2022, the company participated in the Hub71 program in Abu-Dhabi (UAE).

iFarm was awarded a “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, which is a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability; "Best Social Impact Startup" honors at the Nordic Startup Awards “Innovate For Good”; Vertical Farming World Awards in the "Best AI/Automation Development" category; Global Startup Awards; Europe's Hottest AgFood Tech startup by The Europasl; TOP-20 team honors at Impact Collective 2020 for Sustainable Agriculture and Food; and other recognitions.

