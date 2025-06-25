AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday signed a 1.65 million euro grant agreement with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation to fund a project aimed at enhancing food security and inclusive economic growth through the promotion of sustainable rural products and efficient use of local resources.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat and Italian Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pezzotti, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hneifat said that the initiative supports national efforts to advance sustainable development and strengthen institutional capacities to build inclusive and resilient communities.

The project aligns with several national frameworks, including the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture (2022–2025), the Economic Modernisation Vision (2022–2031), the National Green Growth Action Plan (2021–2025), the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan and the National Food Security Strategy (2021–2025).

According to the minister, the project would focus on increasing the resilience of agricultural and food supply chains by supporting smallholder farmers, introducing improved technologies and protocols, and enhancing local production, food quality and sustainable natural resource management.

Hneifat expressed appreciation for the Italian government’s continued support for Jordan’s agricultural sector.

The grant would be disbursed over a two-year period to implement the project's components.

