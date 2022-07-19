The Dubai Maritime City Authority of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has announced setting terms and conditions for outdoor marine advertisements in Dubai waters, as part of its efforts to develop the emirate’s tourism interface, according to the latest standards and specifications that are in line with the best international technologies in order to keep pace with the rapid development in Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, indicated that in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regarding the regulation of the outdoor marine advertising mechanism in the emirate following a clear and specific rules and procedures, the Authority has worked to develop procedures regulating outdoor marine advertisements on marine crafts to comply with the latest standards and specifications and apply them in the outdoor advertising industry in the emirate.

Sheikh Saeed continued: "To enhance the role of the Dubai Maritime City Authority regarding the formation of the tourist and aesthetic facade of the emirate, the authority is keen to improve its services related to the outdoor advertising industry on marine crafts, in addition to verifying all requirements related to obtaining an outdoor advertising permit, including the validity of the design and content from texts, images and logos used in it”.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority explained that the Authority has finished setting the rules and requirements for marine advertisements, with clarification of all the rules that must be followed by both the entity requesting the permit and the company executing the advertisement, adding that the issuance of the advertisement permit requires a number of documents to complete the permit issuance process.

The list of outdoor marine advertising services provided by the Authority on its website is divided into 3 categories, which are animated marine ads moving on the surface of the water, marine ads posted on marine crafts, and marine ads floating on the water.

Sheikh Saeed said that the Authority's team has been studying the best international experiences and practices during the past period to benefit from the experiences of different countries in the field of external marine advertisements, adding that the Authority is keen to keep pace with all developments in this field to achieve the satisfaction and happiness of customers and partners inside and outside the emirate.