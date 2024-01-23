Net profit of AED 7 billion, stellar growth of 26% YoY.

Expansion continues as Balance Sheet rises to AED 314 billion, up 9% YoY.

Asset quality improved to 5.4% down 110 bps YoY, beating guidance.

Shareholder returns continue to grow with RoTE at 20%, up 300 bps YoY, beating guidance.

Proposed dividend of 45%, subject to shareholder approval in AGM.

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, today announced its results for the period ending December 31, 2023.

FY 2023 Highlights:

Group Net Profit came in at AED 7,010 million, up 26% YoY compared to AED 5,552 million, driven by rising non-funded income and lower impairment charges.

Net financing and sukuk investments reached AED 268 billion, up 12% YoY. Gross new underwriting and sukuk investments recorded AED 88 billion vs AED 63 billion in FY 2022. Over the year, the frequency of early settlement payments has retracted tremendously by 31% YoY leading to net growth in new financing and sukuk disbursements to AED 29 billion.

Total income reached to AED 20,142 million compared to AED 14,101 million, a solid expansion of 43% YoY.

Net Operating Revenues showed a robust increase of 11% YoY to reach AED 11,665 million.

Net Operating Profit came at AED 8,503 million, a 10% YoY increase compared to AED 7,734 million in FY 2022.

Balance sheet expanded strongly by 9% YoY to AED 314 billion.

Customer deposits increased to AED 222 billion, up 12% YoY with CASA comprising 37% of DIB’s deposit base. Traction towards investment deposits has continued increasing their contribution to total deposits to 63% from 56% in YE 2022.

Impairment charges registered AED 1,396 million against AED 2,103 million in FY 2022, down by 34%. Separately, 4Q 2023 registered impairment reversal of AED 13 million down 102% YoY and 103% QoQ.

NPF falling largely below the 6% mark, now at 5.4% compared to 6.5% at YE2022, lower by 110 bps YoY and 60 bps QoQ. Cash Coverage rose to 90%, up 1200 bps YoY.

Cost to income ratio at 27.1%, staying below guidance.

Liquidity remains healthy with LCR at 188.7%.

Continued improvement on ROA now at 2.3% (+30 bps YoY) and ROTE at 20% (+300 bps YoY).

Capitalization levels remain robust with CET1 at 12.8% (-10 bps YoY) and CAR at 17.3% (-30 bps YoY), both well above the minimum regulatory requirement. Total equity now stands at AED 47 billion.

Read the full report here.

