Project completed at an investment of AED50 Million

Dubai-UAE – The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced that it has completed a project to develop the internal road network in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and link it to the main roads surrounding the high-tech park. At an investment of AED50 million, the upgrade is part of a series of continuous development projects that DSO launches to meet the needs of its community and provide the best supportive environment for all its members.

The project links DSO’s internal road network with the Dubai-Al Ain Road for a stretch of approximately 2.4kms, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. It also expands the road leading to the intersection to five lanes and includes pedestrian corridors and service roads on both sides of the road for easy access to DSO and the neighboring residential and commercial areas.

DIEZ also continues to develop its infrastructure by increasing green spaces that are coordinated with smart sustainable technologies, modernizing, and expanding internal roads, opening new lanes, shortening the distance between connected areas, and reducing the time spent on commuting. These efforts align with Dubai’s vision of building smart cities and innovation and providing an integrated environment for people to live, work, and play.

Enhancing Quality of Life

Eng. Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering and Smart City at DIEZ, said: “The completion of the project to expand and develop internal roads and link them to the main Dubai-Al Ain Road, which serves more than 1.5 million people, aligns with DIEZ’s efforts to upgrade DSO’s Road infrastructure to facilitate traffic and enable its community to move easily. Moreover, DIEZ is keen on collaborating and integrating efforts with various entities in Dubai, as we are with RTA, for Dubai’s infrastructure to be the best worldwide and to offer the best experience for DSO residents and visitors.”

Dubai Silicon Oasis, member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, operates as a technology hub that serves as a free zone for large companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and startups that aim to establish presence in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2005, the DSO community has grown significantly with a population today that surpasses 90,000 people.

-Ends-