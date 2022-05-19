UAE, Dubai: Dubai Foundation for women and children has announced the launch of its first annual “One Family" campaign for 2022, in conjunction with the International Day of families, which takes place on May 15 of every year, the awareness campaign will run for 7 days, starting from May 19th to May 26th 2022.

The campaign aims to raise community awareness about the importance of establishing strong connections with family members, highlight the great importance of how healthy relationships with family members promotes better “mental health, and wellbeing”, and provide tools and techniques to better understand yourself and your family members.

In this occasion her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of The Dubai Foundation for Women's and Children, said: “Align with the vision of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in building a cohesive society, preserving its national identity, and in order to raise community awareness of the importance of family stability to achieve happiness among individuals, Dubai Foundation for women and children has launched its first awareness campaign (one family)”.

H.E stated: The vision of the foundation, is inspired by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Words of wisdom when he said: the UAE Government focused primarily on strengthening social ties and the family fabric and emphasized the concepts of unity and cohesion in society. We at Dubai Foundation for Women and Children are committed to adopt the best international practices, that focuses on providing all means of support to the society, and we also keen to regularly launch initiatives and awareness campaigns that is intends to help build a stronger solidified families, which aims for the reinforcement of the UAE’s position in the human development indicators, emphasizing on the importance of the combining efforts of all the concerned entities, and of joint actions, for the sake of facilities and service level progression.

She also added: the foundation will publish some awareness infographics that will include tips and guidelines for all members of the community in terms of introducing the meaning of “love languages”, and provide some positive ways of expression love between family members, that will be published in DFWAC’s social media accounts under the hashtag #OneFamily in both Arabic and English Languages.

