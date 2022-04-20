Dubai Festival City Mall will be serving complimentary Arabic coffee and dates, a central part of Arab culture for centuries

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is ready to welcome Ramadan at Ripe by the Bay with a family-friendly line-up of themed activities for all.

Introduced by the city’s favourite SME shopping platform Ripe Market, the Ripe By The Bay runs daily until May 2022 across the iconic Festival Bay. The market brings the best of family-friendly al fresco fun with dining, entertainment, and the ever-popular IMAGINE show for visitors of all ages. Ripe By The Bay also features Ripe Market’s best loved homegrown buys from merchants and makers – from fashion and jewellery to arts, homeware and more.

Throughout the month of April, visitors can look forward to daily entertainment at Festival Bay, which is bound to make every night as memorable as can be. Mallgoers can kick start the weekends on Saturdays as kiddies take part in arts and crafts, decorating household items with traditional Ramadan-themed elements such as lanterns and crescent moons. Enjoy Sunday evenings watching cultural performances with some complimentary Arabic coffee and delicious dates, which have been a central part of Arab culture for centuries

Tuesdays at Ripe By The Bay are all about quick thinking, as visitors take on the popular Quiz Night for an engaging, laughter-filled time. The highest scoring family will receive a gift voucher of AED 150 from a Ripe By The Bay vendor – so get ready to flex your grey matter. Wednesdays are for piñatas, prompting kiddies to get ready for smashing fun. The Ramadan-themed piñata will be filled with treats – and may the feistiest unveil its hearty contents.

Nothing is left to chance at Dubai Festival City Mall – except Bingo Thursdays. Ripe By The Bay visitors will take turns to match numbers to the cards and the winner will receive a gift voucher of AED 150 from a Ripe By The Bay vendor. Mallgoers can also win a voucher on fun and games every Friday, where musical chairs, tug of war, Simon Says and many more shenanigans await.

Don’t forget the unmissable IMAGINE, a two-time Guinness World Record-breaking show. The choreographed projection spectacle features the best of music, lighting, and expressive imagery for a captivating experience. Mallgoers can catch the IMAGINE show daily from 7pm-12:30am, every half hour as it dazzles into the night skies. Additionally, from Wednesdays to Sundays at 9pm, the oud player will be demonstrating the magic of the classical Arabic instrument with traditional tunes, filling the air with fragrant oriental music every day of the week except Tuesday.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to Ripe By The Bay during Ramadan, which will be an extension of the mall’s packed schedule for the month with its own set of activities for families. Whether it is our popular Quiz Night or arts and crafts for young ones, there is no better place to spend weekday and weekend nights this April.”

Support local businesses every night during Ramadan at Ripe by the Bay and explore food options, activities, and entertainment for the whole family.

Summary:

Where: Ripe By The Bay by The Ripe Market, at Dubai Festival City Mall

When: Daily 7:30pm – 12:30am, throughout April 2022

What:

Arts and crafts every Saturday

Cultural performances, and Arabic coffee and dates every Sunday

Quiz Nights every Tuesday

Piñata Madness every Wednesday

Bingo night every Thursday

Fun games every Friday

Singing performance daily

Live oud performance at 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday

The IMAGINE show from 7pm-12:30am every half hour daily

-Ends-

For more information, please visit:

#DubaiFestivalCityMall @dubaifestivalcitymall

Website: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dubaifestivalcitymall

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dubaifestivalcitymall

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day.

For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.

​​​​​​​www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com