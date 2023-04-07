Sharjah Museums Authority has announced that entry to its Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation is free this Ramadan. The museums operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm from Saturday to Thursday.

The authority noted that during the last ten days of the holy month, all museums will open in the morning only and will close their doors completely on the 29th and 30th of Ramadan.

Exhibits displayed at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about Islamic civilisation, its role in enriching numerous areas, its five pillars, pilgrimage rituals and scientific achievements.

The museum’s Abu Bakr Gallery of Islamic Faith features a model of the Black Stone, pieces of the kiswah - the black silk cloth that covers Al Ka’ba - a large collection of images showing Al Ka’ba and the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and a picture showing the rock upon which Muslims believe Prophet Abraham stood while building Al Ka’ba.

More objects on display including dozens of Holy Qur’an manuscripts, some of which date back to the seventh century AD allow visitors to explore the history and development of bookbinding art in Islamic Civilisation.

Other objects showcased at Ibn Al Haitham Gallery of Science and Technology highlight the groundbreaking achievements of Islamic scholars in various fields while the corridors of the museum display outstanding early Islamic coins collections. Al Majarrah Gallery is home to local and international exhibitions held by the authority.

The museum also captivates visitors with an impressive array of artistic masterpieces and historical artefacts showcasing magnificent porcelain, metal, glass, and other art forms that span from the 1st – 14th century AH/ 7th – 20th century.

Additionally, the museum will start offering tactile tours for all visitors and the visually impaired who will be able to enjoy an interactive learning experience at the museum by touching a number of object replicas and reading information about them from explanatory brochures in Braille.