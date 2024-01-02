Dubai – In a continued commitment to enhancing customer happiness and satisfaction, Dubai Customs hosted its monthly recognition ceremony to honor distinguished clients across various categories. The December 2023 ceremony, attended by His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, witnessed the awarding of several top-performing companies. Also present in the event were Bassma Rafi, Acting Director, Client Happiness Department, and Younis Ibrahim, Customer Service Manager.

Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, "Today, we are pleased to celebrate our exceptional clients as part of the monthly recognition initiative launched by Dubai Customs to boost customer happiness and deepen mutual relationships. This is in appreciation of their efforts towards meeting the goals of our strategic plan 2021-2026. We value our clients’ active contribution and collaboration with the government sector to realize the objectives of Dubai's vision and economic agenda D33, making the emirate a more attractive destination for trade, business and investment."

The honored companies are CSE Express Cargo, Rainbow Sky Cargo, Borouge Private Limited, Parpia Gold and Jewels Trading, TransWorld Logistics, and Silver Line Gate Dairy Products Manufacturing.

The companies expressed their delight for such monthly recognition. They affirmed that Dubai Customs, through various communication channels with business and trade groups, has successfully provided smart and pioneering customs facilitations and procedures, enhancing their business activities and return on trade investment.