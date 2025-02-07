Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States (U.S.) Chamber of Commerce to strengthen trade relations and enhance the ties between the business communities of Dubai and the United States. The agreement aims to support the growth of bilateral trade and expand economic cooperation.

The MoU was signed at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters by Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and Steve Lutes, Vice President for the Middle East at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “This collaboration comes as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with business organisations and communities worldwide. Through our collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, we aim to enhance economic and investment partnerships and expand mutual business opportunities between American companies and their counterparts in Dubai.”

Under the terms of the MoU, Dubai Chambers will support U.S. Chamber of Commerce members to set up and invest in Dubai as well as provide strategic services to help accelerate the investment process. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will support Dubai Chambers’ members to expand to the US, in addition to facilitating business matching and networking activities.

The MoU also outlines cooperation in several key areas including mutual support in presenting and participating in trade fairs, investment missions, conferences and exhibitions in both Dubai and the United States, together with the regular exchange of information and reports on bilateral trade between the two markets.

Dubai Chambers remains dedicated to achieving its strategic priorities, which include enhancing Dubai’s business environment, attracting international businesses and investments, and driving the international expansion of its members. The chamber also focuses on accelerating the growth of Dubai’s digital economy, increasing the effectiveness of advocacy, and maintaining a climate of institutional and customer excellence.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.