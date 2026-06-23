H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “We look forward to advancing a new phase of cooperation between Dubai and Canada, focused on unlocking new opportunities and strengthening strategic partnerships.”

The number of Canadian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased from 1,165 in 2020 to 4,667 by the end of 2025, achieving growth of 300%.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment flows between Dubai and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan during a meeting held in Regina with the Hon. Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan. The province is one of Canada’s leading regions for natural resources and agriculture. The meeting also explored ways to develop cooperation between the business communities in both markets and open new paths for collaboration.

Participants in the meeting included H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The discussions focused on ways to expand trade and investment partnerships in priority sectors that support sustainable economic development and growth.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori commented: “The strategic ties between Dubai and Canada are rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and openness to new opportunities. This provides a strong foundation to further advance bilateral cooperation and build partnerships that respond to global economic shifts, create value for the business community, and open new avenues for trade and investment.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai is continuing to strengthen its role as a global hub for trade and investment, supported by an ambitious vision, an integrated business ecosystem, and world-class infrastructure. This enables the emirate to connect companies with high-value opportunities in international markets, while providing Canadian companies with a platform to grow, expand, and access more than two billion consumers in markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. We look forward to advancing a new phase of cooperation between Dubai and Canada, focused on unlocking new opportunities and strengthening strategic partnerships that create sustainable value and support shared prosperity.”

The visit comes as Dubai’s appeal among Canadian entrepreneurs and investors continues to grow. The number of Canadian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased from 1,165 in 2020 to 4,667 by the end of 2025, achieving growth of 300% during this period.

Saskatchewan stands out as one of Canada’s most resource-rich provinces and a global leader in potash production, a key component in fertilizers. It is also among the world’s leading producers of uranium, grains, and pulses, in addition to holding significant reserves of oil, natural gas, and strategic minerals such as lithium.

Opportunities for trade and investment collaboration with Dubai are particularly strong across sectors including food security, fertilizers, energy, and critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies and battery production. These prospects are further enhanced by Dubai’s position as a global trade and re-export hub, providing strategic access to markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The visit forms part of Dubai Chambers’ international missions under the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to expand trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and promising global markets. The initiative seeks to open new channels for high-level engagement, strengthen ties between Dubai’s business community and its international counterparts, support strategic partnerships, launch joint projects, and enhance sectoral integration. It reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to staying aligned with global economic shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving investment incentives, enabling Dubai-based companies to enter new markets and expand with confidence and efficiency.

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