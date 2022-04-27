Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Charitable Organization (ICO) in Ajman. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdel Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charitable Organization and Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol, du.

His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdel Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of ICO said: “We, at ICO, are pleased to collaborate with du for charitable and humanitarian initiatives. This partnership will allow us to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of people who need it, when they need it the most.”

Under the agreement, du will support ICO’s charitable and humanitarian works inside and outside the UAE. This is done through SMS support for fundraising and ICO donations using the du mobile application. The MoU is in alignment with the telco’s #RamadanInYou campaign which focuses on giving back to the local community in a way that is both sustainable and engages du employees.

Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol – du said: “Our partnership with ICO is testament to du’s commitment to corporate social responsibility as an organisation. Aligning with our #RamadanInYou campaign, this new collaboration will harness the power of our individual entities to make a greater impact.”

Engaging with stakeholders is a vital part of contributing to community impact programs. As part of its CSR activities this Ramadan, du is supporting UNICEF, Tarahum, CAFU, the 1 billion meals initiative and other charities through SMS support.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae