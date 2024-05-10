Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Drydocks World today announced a series of significant enhancements to its Propeller Repair Services' operational capabilities, solidifying its position as the one-stop solution for comprehensive propeller repair needs, catering to all sizes and types with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

The facility is uniquely equipped to handle in-situ repairs for minor damages directly on the vessel without removing the propeller and more extensive repairs within its workshop, which includes a dedicated area and pit for propeller work. The provision of nickel aluminium bronze alloys for the fabrication of missing parts and a comprehensive suite of repair techniques, such as laser pitch checking and blade profiling, further underscore the yard's expanded capabilities.

The company has expanded its team of qualified and highly skilled professionals equipped to tackle the full spectrum of propeller repair needs and ensure adherence to the highest standards set by the International Society of Classification Societies (IACS).

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "Our improved propeller repair services highlight our dedication to maritime excellence and leadership, with a focus on innovation ensuring unparalleled efficiency and quality.

Our unique in-house ability to provide immediate solutions for unforeseen propeller issues sets us apart, earning the trust of shipowners who value our swift and thorough responses to their repair needs."

Over the past two years, Drydocks World has successfully repaired over 20 fixed pitch propellers and 50 CPP blades, contributing significantly to its revenue and underscoring the effectiveness and efficiency of its service. The achievement demonstrates the yard's enhanced competency and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

In addition to the focus on propeller repair capabilities, Drydocks World has unveiled a new Cryogenic Pipe Shop, a cutting-edge Gasket Manufacturing Facility, and a new CNC Plate Cutting Facility, each designed to support the company's vision of continuous improvement and technological advancement in maritime services.

The company has upgraded its capabilities with a new Cryogenic Pipe Shop to support the growing needs of the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. The facility, equipped with advanced welding and fabrication tools, is set to lead the region in exotic pipe fabrication, handling materials like stainless steel and titanium, with an annual capacity of nearly 350,000 inch dia of pipe.

Further enhancing its fabrication workshop, Drydocks World recently launched a new CNC plate-cutting facility, equipped with machines for enhanced plasma cutting, bevelling, and oxyfuel cutting. The addition of auto sensors and an inkjet printer for plate marking reflects the company's commitment to technology and quality.

A Gasket Manufacturing Facility with fully automated CNC technology designed to streamline gasket production was also inaugurated to produce a versatile range of gaskets, operating 24x7 to support continuous operations across all production units.

Capt. Antolovic added: " Our new facilities underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation, offering clients unmatched services that redefine industry standards through our investment in technology and talent."

The Mechanical Department at Drydocks World also underwent various infrastructure and equipment enhancements to increase productivity and efficiency while generating additional revenue. The advancements complement the existing facilities and accommodate simultaneous project works, ensuring timely delivery with the highest quality and safety standards.

Drydocks World's continued investment in its facilities and capabilities highlights its role as a pivotal player in the global maritime industry, dedicated to setting new standards in quality, safety, and service.

About Drydocks World

Over the past 40 years, Drydocks World, a DP World Company, has become a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. Conceived as an ambitious project under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum the late Ruler of Dubai, the yard is strategically located in a rapidly developing region of the world.

Drydocks World completes over 300 projects a year on average, with a record of handling 42 refurbishment projects simultaneously. Located next to Dubai’s Port Rashed, the yard is spread over 200 hectares and includes three graving docks and a floating dock, as well as more than 3,700m of berth space. It also boasts an in-house-built floating crane, which can lift 2,000 metric tonnes, including the weight of lifting gear for all types of heavy lift operations.

The facilities have allowed Drydocks World to break records in constructing some of the largest new build offshore fabrications in the world.

Drydocks World aims to consistently deliver excellence and achieve further success for the UAE’s maritime industry, positioning Drydocks World as an international yard of choice.

For more information, please contact:

Drydocks World

Marija Boskovic / Marija.Boskovic@drydocks.gov.ae

Shamsa AlMehairi / Shamsa.AlMehairi@drydocks.gov.ae