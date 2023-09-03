The inaugural edition of Envision will explore the transformative potential of ICT solutions with a diverse agenda covering topics such as AI, IoT, and other advanced technologies, Sustainability, Smart Manufacturing, Drones, and AgriTech.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today revealed the exclusive agenda for Envision tech event in line with the theme of “Enabling Future Makers for a Sustainable World”. The inaugural edition of Envision will feature a group of renowned experts, thought leaders, and industry pioneers who will explore the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies with a diverse agenda covering topics such as AI, IoT, advanced technologies,, Sustainability, Smart Manufacturing, Drones, and AgriTech.

Featuring a stellar lineup of speakers, Envision will commence with an opening keynote speech by H.E. Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and a welcome speech by Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

In alignment with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, Envision will focus on immersive and experiential technologies that are paving the way for the adoption of advanced tools to propel innovation across industries.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer, du, said: “Envision is set to be a transformative platform redefining the future of work in the UAE. By unlocking the potential of revolutionary technologies like AI, 5G, and Wearable Technologies, this event becomes the catalyst for igniting a new era of productivity, innovation, and collaboration. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Envision will propel the UAE towards unparalleled global competitiveness, while fostering sustainability practices to create a resilient and future-forward industrial sector and empower individuals and organisations alike to thrive within a digitally advanced work environment.”

Martin Eberhard, Founder and Former CEO of TESLA Motors, will share his insights on innovation and disruption in the automotive industry. Other industry stalwarts, including representatives from Huawei, Bell Labs Partner – Nokia, DELL, AGNEXT, Microsoft, IDC, ZainTech, HPE, Atos, Fortinet, IBM and Hedera to engage with audiences on key themes such as Smart Cities, AgriTech, Sustainability and Industry 4.0.

Jyoti Lalchandani, Group Vice President & Regional Managing Director, IDC will lead the keynote session, “Dark Factories and Intelligent Cities: Building the Future of UAE Cities,” which will discuss the importance of embracing new technologies to succeed in smart cities and industries.

Experts will explore how advanced technology augment urban infrastructure, healthcare systems, transportation networks, public safety, and more. There are sessions on topics like sustainability and building people-centric cities by Chetan Anand (Executive Director, Huawei & CA President Office), the future of cybersecurity to enhance Industry 4.0 by H.E Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti (Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government), and sustainability with a panel including Mohammad Al Jallad (CTO, HPE), and Shukri Eid (GM, IBM).

Throughout the event, there will be several sessions that will explore upcoming trends in technology including industrial transformation and AI with a presentation by Julien Bertin (Azure Business Lead, Microsoft), manufacturing and 5G by Dr. Herbert Mittermayr (Bell Labs Partner, Nokia), smart cities and edge computing by Hani Khalaf (CTO, Dell), elevating decision-making in smart cities with Innovative platforms by Pierryl Massal (VP, ATOS) and sustainability and cloud by Mostafa Zafer (VP, IBM) which will outline how sustainable practices can help reduce carbon emissions and pollution, optimise production cycles, and conserve resources.

As digital technologies drive a revolution in the farming sector, there will be a sessions on the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) and smart manufacturing and drones, and a Fireside Chat on AgriTech with Jeff Chui (Managing Partner, Hedera) and Taranjeet (CEO, AGNext).

Envision presents a unique opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration among industry leaders who will discuss the latest trends and technologies that will shape the future of industries, ecosystems and cities.

To learn more about the event and its speaker line-up, please visit https://www.idc.com/mea/events/71076-envision

