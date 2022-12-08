Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a partnership with Nokia to enhance skillsets of employees and accelerate efforts to drive talent development in the UAE. As part of the agreement, Nokia will carry out training and development programs covering technology competence and knowledge transfer to du employees.

The program will ensure that du employees at all levels are equipped with the technical knowledge and skills to respond to the increasingly complex challenges within the digital, technology and telecommunication industry.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "du is committed to expanding the expertise of our learning and development programmes. Our engagement with Nokia and subsequent training programmes are in line with du's transformational ambition and are geared toward developing and enhancing our workforce. As a technological partner, Nokia will play a vital role in helping us attain Vision 2030 by elevating the UAE's digital profile."

The structured development programs, based on Nokia's global best practices, will focus on technology and digital trends, provide an opportunity to broaden horizons, change mindsets, improve organizational execution, as well as support strategy implementation. A broad spectrum of training and development programs -- including web-based trainings, workshops, events, demonstrations and practical experience -- will offer flexibility to participants’ learning preferences. The program is designed to equip du employees with the skills, confidence, and demonstrable abilities needed in today’s technologically competitive environment.

Amr K. El Leithy, SVP, Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia, said: “We are delighted to partner with du to empower the UAE’s workforce toward the next phase of growth in the digital era. The program will help du nurture home-grown talent with global knowledge and world-class technical expertise. Nokia’s global learning and experience hubs around the word will provide du’s personnel the opportunity to learn and successfully perform in a fast-changing multicultural environment. As a global technology leader, Nokia is fully committed to helping du play a pivotal role in UAE’s human capital development.”

The specialized program provides tailored access to the various Nokia global learning capabilities and centres. The aim of the program is to increase du’s competitiveness, which will help accelerate a seamless transition toward new technologies. As for national talents and Emirati specialists in du, these programs are designed to upskill and improve their knowledge and experience in the latest ICT technologies such as 5G, Cloud, Automation and Digital Leadership.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae