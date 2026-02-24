53 million trips completed across Taxi and Limousine segments in FY 2025, up 8% year-on-year

Operational fleet expanded by 1,708 vehicles during the year, supporting continued growth across DTC’s mobility segments

EBITDA margin performance of 26%, in line with prior year, reflecting continued operational discipline

Net Profit increased by 7% to AED 356.1 million in FY 2025

Board of Directors recommends final dividends of AED 142.0 million for H2 2025, bringing total dividends for the year to AED 302.7 million, up 7.5% year-on-year

Strong execution in first year of five-year strategic plan, delivering robust financial performance, sustained Bolt momentum and strategic partnerships that expanded the mobility ecosystem, reinforcing leadership in smart, sustainable transportation

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (“DTC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (“FY 2025” or the “Year”) and three months ended 31 December 2025 (“Q4 2025” or the “Quarter”).

DTC delivered a strong operational and financial performance in FY 2025, its second full year of operations since its IPO. The Company’s performance was driven by continued fleet expansion and sustained demand across mobility segments, underpinned by Dubai’s continued population and tourism growth with accelerating urbanization. Revenue for the year increased 13% year-on-year to AED 2.47 billion, driven by fleet growth and a higher number of trips across taxis and limousines. For Q4 2025, revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to AED 675.4 million reflecting sustained momentum and strong execution in the final quarter.

Segment Performance

DTC’s taxi segment delivered 11% year-on-year revenue growth to AED 2.14 billion, driven by continued fleet expansion while maintaining strong utilization levels. As of December 2025, the operational taxi fleet reached 6,217 vehicles, including 525 fully electric vehicles, reflecting the Company’s continued progress in transitioning toward a more sustainable fleet. DTC maintained a leading taxi market share of 45% in Dubai during the year.

The limousine segment recorded stable revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to AED 128.9 million in FY 2025, supported by ongoing fleet growth, while the bus segment increased 4% year-on-year to AED 124 million.

The delivery bike segment sustained its strong momentum, delivering 84% year-on-year revenue growth to AED 78.4 million in FY 2025, underpinned by continued expansion in the fast-growing on-demand delivery market.

Across the taxi and limousine segments, DTC completed 53 million trips in FY 2025, up 8% year-on-year, supported by Dubai’s sustained tourism growth and continued improvements in fleet productivity. As of December 2025, DTC’s total operational fleet across all segments increased by 18% year-on-year to 11,126 vehicles, reflecting disciplined capacity scaling strategy in line with robust demand.

DTC’s strategic partnership with Bolt continues to drive strong growth in e-hailing activity across the Company’s taxi and limousine segments. In FY 2025, taxi and limousine e-hailing trips increased 24% year-on year to 20.8 million. The sustained growth in e-hailing adoption across both segments highlights the significant upside across DTC’s fleet, aligning closely with Dubai’s vision to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing in the coming years.

Financial Performance

DTC’s EBITDA increased 12% year-on-year to AED 652 million in FY 2025, driven by higher trip volumes, continued revenue growth and ongoing cost discipline. EBITDA margin reached 26% for the full year, in line with the prior year, as operational efficiencies were partially offset by promotional investments in Connectech. Excluding these investments, EBITDA grew 16% year-on-year, corresponding to a margin of 28%. In Q4 2025, EBITDA was up 9% year-on-year to AED 165.8 million for a margin of 24%.

Net profit increased 7% year-on-year to AED 356.1 million in FY 2025, representing a net profit margin of 14% compared with 15% in FY 2024. Performance was supported by continued growth in operating profit despite the impact of Connectech promotional activities. Excluding this impact, net profit rose 15% to reach a margin of 16%. In Q4 2025, net profit increased 8% year-on-year to AED 90.6 million with a net profit margin of 13%.

DTC maintains a healthy balance sheet, with a conservative net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.0x and cash and cash equivalents balance of AED 332 million, which includes wakala deposits as of 31 December 2025.

Commenting on the Company’s results, DTC’s Chairman, H.E. Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, said: “2025 marked a year of strong progress against DTC’s new strategic roadmap, as we continued to expand our mobility ecosystem and reinforce our leadership in smart, sustainable transport solutions. Our financial and operational performance reflects the resilience of our business model, the disciplined execution of our management team and the attractive growth dynamics of the markets in which we operate. Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling our network and advancing our technological capabilities through targeted investment, innovation and strategic partnerships that directly support the smart mobility vision of Dubai and the wider UAE. DTC is committed to delivering long-term shareholder value, and I am pleased to confirm that the Board has approved a final dividend for the second half of 2025, in line with our attractive policy to distribute at least 85% of annual profit”.

DTC’s CEO, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, added: “DTC delivered a strong financial and operational performance in the first year of our new five-year corporate strategy. Disciplined execution and sustained operational excellence continue to drive consistent momentum across our core business segments and key performance metrics. During the year, we invested in expanding our fleet and delivered strong growth in trips across our taxi and limousine segments, supported by Dubai’s ongoing urbanization, population growth and tourism demand.

Our strategic roadmap is anchored in a clear commitment to sustainability, with a strong focus on deploying innovative technologies and expanding environmentally friendly vehicles. We continued to make tangible progress against these priorities through key strategic partnerships that enhance digital channel access, enable new high-quality delivery solutions and strengthen green mobility across the UAE. Within this, our strategic partnership with Bolt is driving strong growth in e-hailing trips across our taxi and limousine segments as we continue to expand capabilities across our fleet. Looking ahead, DTC remains uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth, underpinned by our operational excellence, clear growth strategy and Dubai’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals.”

Strategic & Operational Highlights

In 2024, DTC launched a new five-year corporate strategy for 2025 to 2029, centered on innovation and operational excellence to further reinforce the Company’s position as the region’s premier mobility operator. During the first year of execution, DTC delivered clear progress against its strategic priorities, expanding its mobility ecosystem and strengthening leadership in smart, sustainable transportation through targeted investment, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

As part of this roadmap, DTC entered into several long-term partnerships during FY 2025 that support network scale, digital mobility, and sustainability. The company signed a five-year partnership with Dubai Airports to serve as the exclusive taxi operator at both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), strengthening its role as the preferred mobility partner for travelers and reinforcing its leadership in premium airport transportation.

Progress in digital mobility and e-hailing accelerated through DTC’s strategic partnership with Bolt, including ecosystem integrations with leading consumer platforms such as talabat and a strategic alliance with Kabi, one of Dubai’s largest taxi operators. Through the alliance, the combined fleets are seamlessly integrated into the Bolt e-hailing platforms, increasing vehicle availability, reducing waiting times, and delivering a more efficient and consistent customer experience, in line with Dubai’s smart mobility objectives.

Strategic momentum continued through the fourth quarter of 2025, with DTC advancing priority growth and sustainability initiatives through targeted partnerships across delivery and clean mobility. DTC announced a strategic agreement with Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, and deployed 250 delivery motorbikes by the end of 2025. The Company also signed a long-term agreement with DEWA to deploy more than 200 ultra-fast EV charging points across Dubai to support DTC’s electric vehicles fleet. The initiative directly supports DTC’s sustainable mobility strategy, aiming to convert 100% of the Company’s fleet of taxis and limousines to electric vehicles by 2040.

Board Recommends FY 2025 Dividend

DTC’s Board of Directors recommends a final dividend of AED 142.0 million for the second half of the year, amounting to 5.68 fils per share. This follows an interim dividend of AED 160.7 million for H1 2025, which was distributed in August 2025, bringing the total dividends for FY 2025 to AED 302.7 million, amounting to 12.11 fils per share, a 7.5% increase compared to FY 2024.

The final dividend is expected to be distributed in April 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the General Assembly. This is in line with the Company’s dividend policy of targeting dividend distribution of at least 85% of annual net profit, distributed semi-annually.

Outlook

DTC remains well positioned to deliver sustainable growth supported by Dubai’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, continued population and tourism expansion, and investments in transport infrastructure. With a disciplined focus on efficiency, digital enablement, and fleet optimization, DTC aims to strengthen margins while progressing toward its long-term goal of full fleet electrification by 2040. The Company continues to assess new mobility and technology partnerships to enhance service integration and unlock new revenue streams across its growing ecosystem.

About DTC

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including more than 6,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 45% market share. In 2025, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 53 million trips.

