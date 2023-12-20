Muscat, Oman – Delegates of the recent Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) embarked on a journey from Dubai to Sohar, driving a fleet of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable mobility. Led by Dr Jurgen Guldner, General Manager of Hydrogen at BMW Group, the drive also highlighted BMW’s commitment to establishing a sustainable hydrogen infrastructure, working hand-in-hand with key regional stakeholders.

Over the course of the drive, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen demonstrated their viability and practicality as advanced sustainable mobility solutions. The journey culminated at Sohar Port, with an informative workshop focusing on the role of hydrogen fuel cell technology in future mobility. The session emphasised the crucial role of hydrogen fuel technology in accelerating the transition towards sustainable mobility and its potential for large-scale reductions emissions alongside battery electric vehicles.

In addition to the drive from Dubai to Oman, BMW Group Middle East has been actively collaborating with key stakeholders across the region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, and the Sultanate, to foster sustainable hydrogen infrastructure development. These efforts focus on demonstrating first-hand experiences with the fleet and the exchange of invaluable insights with key stakeholders, as the region looks to expand the overall hydrogen economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Osama El-Sherif

Head of Corporate Communications, BMW Group Middle East

Email: osama.el-sherif@bmwgroup.com

Kathleen Burbridge

Senior Account Director, Gambit Communications

Email: kathleen@gambit.ae

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2022, the BMW Group sold nearly 2.4 million passenger vehicles and more than 202,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2022 was € 23.5 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.6 billion. As of 31 December 2022, the BMW Group had a workforce of 149,475 employees.The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

​​​​​​Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

​​​​​​LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com