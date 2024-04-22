Dubai, UAE – The Volkswagen Middle East “Reflections Enroute” which commenced during Ramadan and will conclude this week in April, aimed at promoting introspection and mindfulness, has recorded impressive results.

Aligning with the spiritual values of the holy month, the campaign highlights and encourages introspection during Ramadan commutes. The series of twelve 50-second episodes invites viewers on a contemplative journey of self-discovery focusing on humanity, authenticity, and overcoming challenges.

The campaign, which brings Volkswagen's values of Humanity, Authenticity, Emotion, and Accessibility to the forefront, achieved a phenomenal 64% view rate on YouTube by March end, exceeding the industry benchmark by an impressive 84%. Instagram view rates reached 22%, surpassing the benchmark by 60%, highlighting the transformative impact of content that strikes a chord with viewers and tackles themes relevant to their values.

Scripted by renowned life coach Shazia Hussain, the videos feature familiar voices in the region, including para-athlete, content creator, and Volkswagen brand ambassador Zainab Al-Eqabi. These videos prompt viewers to reflect on their values and life aspirations.

Reflecting on this campaign, Anja Petrovski, Marketing and PR Director, Volkswagen Middle East, said, "At Volkswagen, we've always believed in the power of the journey. The quiet moments behind the wheel can be incredibly introspective. During Ramadan, these introspective drives can become a unique space for reflection and personal growth. With the 'Reflections Enroute' campaign, we hope to accompany our community on this spiritual journey, fostering conversations about the values that define us and that guide Volkswagen daily. It's these very experiences, both literal and metaphorical journeys, that connect us to ourselves and inspire us to grow."

The campaign garnered substantial engagement from the audience, with comments praising its inspirational content and its ability to convey valuable life lessons, highlighting its impact during the sacred month of Ramadan. Watch the "Reflections Enroute" series on Volkswagen Middle East's social channels here: Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8 countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product lineup includes the Tiguan, Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7 seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2023, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.9 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.