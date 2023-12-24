AMMAN – In welcoming a visiting high-level Omani delegation in his office in Amman, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has highly commended the strong Jordanian -Omani relations, expressing his keenness to further enhance such ties in all fields.

The Sultanate of Oman Strategic and Defense Studies Academy delegation, consisted of Brigadier General Khaled bin Amer Al Salti, Brigadier General Saeed bin Ali bin Abdullah Al-Habsi, and Dr. Salem bin Saeed bin Ali Al Kendi from Saultan Qaboos University, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed the importance of opening new horizons of cooperation for serving communities.

Dr. Abu Ghazaleh affirmed to the visiting delegation TAG.Global’s readiness to offer a comprehensive range of consulting and training services to manage civil investment and military retirees portfolios in the Sultanate, particularly following the outstanding and successful experience in Jordan, that was implemented based on the directives and support of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Accordingly, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined the eagerness of all experts at his Organization to provide the Academy with training, digital and capacity-building related programs.

For their part, members of the delegation expressed their admiration for the outstanding level of expertise and capacities that contribute to performance development achieved by TAG.Global; underlining the importance of advancing joint coordination in a manner that achieves the interests of both parties and both countries.

At the end of the meeting, Brigadier General Al Salti presented the Academy’s Honorary Shield to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in recognition of his contributions and efforts in all fields.