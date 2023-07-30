Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar’s ultimate destination of choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has partnered with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) for an organ donation campaign as part of its #FestivalCares CSR program. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the life-saving impact of organ donation and its crucial role in transforming lives.

From 20th July until 31st August, visitors can explore the Organ Donation Booth at the Atrium Node at Doha Festival City to gain valuable insights into the organ donation process and its significance. The campaign emphasizes how a single act can save a life, and significantly improve the recipient's wellbeing. HMC professionals will be present at the booth to provide expert guidance and address any inquires visitors might have. Visitors will also have the opportunity to sign the consent form for donation and receive a Donor Card to be able to make a difference.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City's General Manager, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Hamad Medical Corporation for yet another remarkable collaboration, highlighting this vital cause, "Our Organ Donation campaign exemplifies our unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of our community. Through this campaign, we aim to equip our visitors with crucial information about organ donation, its profound impact, and the significance of making informed choices”.

According to Dr. Riadh Fadhil, Director of the Qatar Organ Donation Center, the campaign has been instrumental in raising awareness about organ donation among the public. The medical, nursing, and administrative staff at the awareness booth engage with members of the community, shedding light on the center's vision, mission, and objectives.

He further emphasized: “The medical team is available not only to provide informative responses to inquiries regarding organ donation, but also to facilitating the registration process for those interested in becoming donors. Attendees can receive their donor card on the spot, making the process seamless and convenient.”

"Saving lives through organ donation is our mission," Dr. Riadh stressed, highlighting the crucial need for more registrations in Qatar. Building self-sufficiency in organ donation demands unwavering community solidarity, and Qatar has already achieved a remarkable milestone, with over 500,000 registered donors. Dr. Riadh warmly expressed gratitude for the invaluable support of Doha Festival City, driving the ongoing campaign to reach and educate as many people as possible.

Doha Festival City and HMC have continuously showcased unwavering dedication to prioritizing the community’s health through impactful collaborations. The highly successful Kulluna Healthy Hearts campaign stands as a testament to their commitment to promoting heart health, marking a significant stride in the pursuit of a healthier community. Equally remarkable was the No Tobacco Campaign, which effectively raised awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use. In addition, their joint efforts for a flu vaccination campaign underscored their dedication to empowering visitors with crucial health information, encouraging them to stay informed and safeguarded.

On World Kidney Day 2023, the mall hosted an interactive booth that drew significant interest and participation, educating visitors about kidney health. Subsequently, in April, the mall launched a mental health awareness campaign, emphasizing the importance of mental well-being for a healthier society.

At the core of their partnership lies #FestivalCares, a powerful initiative dedicated to cultivating meaningful connections with the mall’s stakeholders, including retailers, shoppers, and employees, as well as local authorities, communities, and non-profit organizations.

To learn more about organ donation, please visit http://organdonation.hamad.qa/ or call 4439 5777.

For more information about Doha Festival City, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

