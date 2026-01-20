Sharjah: As Sharjah’s commercial real estate market enters a new phase of growth and sophistication, District 11 by Al Marwan Developments is redefining how business destinations are planned, experienced, and sustained. The project represents a decisive shift from conventional commercial developments toward integrated, future-ready ecosystems designed to support modern enterprises, investors, and global business activity.



Conceived as a comprehensive commercial destination, District 11 introduces a new benchmark for the emirate, bringing together scale, connectivity, and intelligent infrastructure within a single, unified development. Its integrated model responds to the evolving demands of today’s businesses, offering flexibility, efficiency, and long-term value in an increasingly competitive market.



Spanning 3.5 million square feet across eleven buildings, District 11 offers a diverse commercial mix that includes premium office spaces, an international hotel with 368 keys, and more than 3,000 parking spaces. The development has been carefully structured to create a balanced business environment that supports productivity, collaboration, and sustainable growth.



Strategically positioned on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), District 11 strengthens Sharjah’s connectivity with key residential areas, Sharjah International Airport, University City, and major economic corridors across the UAE. This accessibility reinforces the project’s role as a central commercial hub and a catalyst for attracting regional and international enterprises to Sharjah.



District 11 is further distinguished as the first AI-designed business complex in the UAE, integrating advanced smart systems that enhance operational efficiency, optimise energy consumption, and elevate user experience through proactive, data-driven management. These innovations position the development at the forefront of next-generation work environments and signal a new direction for commercial real estate in the emirate.



Commenting on the project, Majd Al Zaeem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Developments, said: “District 11 reflects our commitment to advancing Sharjah’s commercial landscape by introducing a more integrated, intelligent, and flexible business environment. The project is designed to change how commercial developments support productivity, innovation, and long-term growth positioning Sharjah as a competitive destination for future-focused businesses.”



Architecturally, District 11 embodies a contemporary design philosophy that balances visual distinction with operational performance. By fostering environments that encourage creativity, efficiency, and collaboration, the project contributes meaningfully to Sharjah’s attractiveness as a hub for investment and forward-looking enterprises.

About Al Marwan Real Estate Development

Al Marwan Developments stands among the UAE’s leading real estate developers, recognized for delivering high-quality, sustainable developments that shape the urban landscape and elevate quality of life. Operating under the umbrella of Al Marwan Group, the company is backed by a diversified, vertically integrated portfolio spanning construction, infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, and project development ensuring control, consistency, and delivery excellence at every stage.