Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Disrupt-X, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions for commercial real estate, has partnered with Kejuruteraan Bina Rangkaian Sdn Bhd (KBR), a Malaysia-based company renowned for its Smart Services, Facility Management Systems Solutions & Telecommunications Engineering Services, to launch ALEF 360°, its integrated platform for commercial real estate and facility operations, in Malaysia. The collaboration introduces a localized AI and IoT enabled platform designed to accelerate digital facility management and intelligent infrastructure across the Malaysian built environment.

ALEF 360° is a unified digital ecosystem integrating CAFM, Enterprise Asset Management, Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), IoT monitoring, and Integrated Building Management Systems (iBMS) into a single connected platform. Designed for commercial real estate, healthcare facilities, industrial assets, corporate campuses, and mixed-use developments, the platform connects building systems, maintenance workflows, and asset intelligence into one centralized digital environment.

Built as an integrated digital platform, ALEF 360° incorporates generative AI within IoT connected workflows to support predictive maintenance, automated incident management, HSE governance, and executive-level performance visibility. By linking detection, asset context, workflow execution, and reporting within one ecosystem, organizations gain improved SLA compliance, reduced operational risk, stronger lifecycle management, and enhanced energy performance.

“Our expansion into Malaysia reflects the strong demand for unified digital platforms across real estate and infrastructure,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “Our collaboration with KBR enables us to deliver a fully integrated platform that combines intelligence, automation, and operational control within a single system.”

“KBR is excited to collaborate with Disrupt-X to expand our footprint in Malaysia,” said Datuk JS Daliwal, Executive Director of KBR. “This collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to enabling smarter infrastructure, improving operational performance and supporting Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 growth powered by Gen-AI and smart city initiatives around built-environment.”

With Malaysia serving as a strategic gateway into Southeast Asia, the partnership positions ALEF 360° as a scalable foundation for next-generation smart buildings and digital facility management across the region.

About Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider modernizing corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. Its ALEF 360° platform delivers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM), Asset Management, Integrated Building Management System (IBMS), and Energy & Sustainability Management. Designed for property owners, facility managers, and real estate enterprises, ALEF 360° enhances operational efficiency, automates maintenance processes, and supports sustainability initiatives through AI-driven intelligence and digital twin technology.

Disrupt-X stands out by offering technology-agnostic solutions, ensuring clients benefit from seamless integration, scalability, and enhanced control over their property and facility management operations.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

About KBR:

A Malaysia-based company, KBR stands tall as the renowned partner for Smart Services, Facility Management Systems Solutions & Telecommunications Engineering Services in Malaysia.

Leveraging its robust engineering capabilities and strong local market footprint, KBR will play a pivotal role in the nationwide rollout of ALEF 360°. The company will oversee network engineering, infrastructure preparedness and end-to-end technical implementation to accelerate adoption, streamline client onboarding and ensure seamless integration with existing facility and building ecosystems.

For more details, please visit: http://kjtbr.my