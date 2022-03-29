RIYADH, KSA: — Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed launch dates for the 42 countries and 11 new territories set to launch this summer.

The streaming service will launch in Saudi Arabia and across 15 other MENA markets* on June 8th. Pricing in Saudi Arabia has also been announced at SAR 29.99 per month or SAR 298.99 for an annual subscription.

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star (in select markets), Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and Academy Award®-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award®-nominated “Luca” and from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals and Academy Award®-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.

In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including action-packed Academy Award®-nominated comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds as well as “The Simpsons” and “Grey’s Anatomy”. From National Geographic, “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” Season One sees Jeff take us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of this 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

For more information, or to sign up for the Disney+ service, visit Disneyplus.com.

-Ends-

*Full list of MENA countries (in alphabetical order) with monthly and annual pricing:

Market Currency MONTHLY ANNUAL Algeria DZD 399.99 3998.99 Bahrain USD 8.99 88.99 Egypt EGP 49.99 498.99 Iraq IQD 4999.99 49998.99 Jordan JOD 2.99 28.99 Kuwait USD 8.99 88.99 Lebanon USD 4.49 43.99 Libya USD 2.99 28.99 Morocco MAD 33.99 328.99 Oman USD 8.99 88.99 Palestine USD 6.99 68.99 Qatar QAR 29.99 298.99 Saudi Arabia SAR 29.99 298.99 Tunisia USD 3.49 33.99 UAE AED 29.99 298.99 Yemen USD 2.99 28.99

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. And through Star, it offers the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Disney+ MENA Press Contacts:

Taylyn Bush

Taylyn.Bush@disney.com