Dubai, UAE: In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); HE Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department; and HE Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai Authority, Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa), the exclusive secure network provider for the Government of Dubai. As per the MoU, the two sides will co-develop bundled services like Internet of Things (IoT), fibre connectivity, cloud, data centre and cyber services.



The MoU was signed by HE Mansour Bu Asibah, CEO of Nedaa, and Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, during GITEX Global 2023, which is held from 16 to 20 October 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The MoU marks the beginning of an innovative partnership aimed at leveraging the unique capabilities of both organisations.



“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to innovate and develop solutions to foster the growth of IoT and critical communications. Our collaboration with Nedaa aims to pioneer a new era of digital services and underlines our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of private and public enterprises in the region by harnessing Digital DEWA’s cutting-edge infrastructure. This ensures a brighter and more connected future,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



“At Nedaa we adhere to the highest level of safety and security standards. We are thrilled to partner with Digital DEWA and reiterate our commitment towards revolutionising the IoT and critical communications landscape.



Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for safety, innovation, and reliability, and take the lead towards a new era of efficiency and innovation in different industries. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect and serve the public,” said HE Mansour Bu Asibah – CEO of Nedaa.



“As we embark on this transformative journey with Nedaa, we are committed to harnessing our combined strengths to unlock the full potential of our digital services. This association is not merely a partnership; it represents our shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional services. With Nedaa, we aspire to lead the way in redefining technology for a more intelligent and interconnected world,” said Marwan Bin Haidar – Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.



The collaboration between Digital DEWA and Nedaa is poised to bring about ground-breaking advancements in IoT connectivity and critical communications, solidifying their positions as industry leaders. By combining their strengths, the two organisations aim to drive innovation and deliver solutions that will shape the future of technology and secure communications in the region.



About Digital DEWA:

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), ensures a leading role in the adoption of digital technologies with its four pillars: solar energy, energy storage, Artificial Intelligence, and digital services which makes it the world’s first digital utility utilising autonomous systems for renewable energy, storage, expansion in AI adoption, and digital services. This in turn, supports the Dubai 10X initiative to propel Dubai into the future, positioning it 10 years ahead of other global cities.



Digital DEWA owns three subsidiaries that are Moro Hub, InfraX and DigitalX. For more information on Digital DEWA, visit - https://digital.dewa.gov.ae/

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

