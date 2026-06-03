Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has today announced a series of senior appointments and promotions within the leadership of its case management team.

The appointments include the promotion of Katy Hacking and appointment of Markel Eguiluz Parte to the role of deputy registrar, following the departure of Christoffer Coello Hedberg, who has returned to Sweden and private practice after three years as the Centre’ first deputy registrar.

Further appointments include the promotion of Laura Roberts and appointment of Anna Boer to the role of senior counsel.

Dr Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “DIAC’s continued progress is built on institutional trust, experienced people and a clear commitment to serving the needs of parties, counsel and tribunals. These recent appointments strengthen the case management team at an important stage of its development and reinforce the Centre’s role in supporting Dubai’s position as a global hub for dispute resolution”.

Michael Pryles AO PBM, President of the Arbitration Court, said: “Christoffer's departure was a great loss to the Centre and particularly to our case management team. As deputy registrar, he carefully discussed challenging questions which arose from time to time and provided helpful oversight and support to the Arbitration Court. He did so as a person who has considerable knowledge of arbitration and sound judgment. Whilst sad to bid farewell to Christoffer, I am delighted to welcome Markel Eguiluz Parte and Anna Boer and to celebrate the promotion of Katy Hacking and Laura Roberts at a time when the Centre is going from strength to strength. Markel and Katy will be excellent additions to the leadership of the case management team, with their broad experience of international arbitration having worked in private practice and at other leading institutions. I look forward to working closely with them. The recruitment of Anna demonstrates the Centre’s commitment to its Russian speaking users and the promotion of Laura is a testament to her careful work and dedication over the past two years. I wish them all the best”.

Robert Stephen, Registrar, said: “The case management team is central to the quality and reliability of institutional arbitration. Katy, Markel, Laura and Anna all bring strong experience across institutional practice, private practice, international arbitration and complex disputes. Together, they further strengthen our ability to administer cases with the professionalism, responsiveness and procedural rigour expected by the international arbitration community. It was a career pleasure working with Christoffer, and a personal disappointment to see him leave the Centre and Dubai. We have all benefitted from his thoughtful leadership, and careful, considered approach. We wish him all success in his return to Sweden and private practice.”

Katy Hacking, who has been promoted to Deputy Registrar, joined DIAC as Senior Counsel in August 2023. She is qualified in England and Wales and has over 11 years’ experience in the UAE, with prior experience at the former DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre and in private practice with Simmons & Simmons and Pinsent Masons in London and Dubai.

Markel Eguiluz Parte, joining DIAC as Deputy Registrar, is qualified in Spain and brings extensive institutional experience from The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, where he served for almost seven years as Legal Counsel. His experience includes investor-State and State-related disputes, as well as procedural issues concerning the constitution of tribunals and the appointment and challenge of arbitrators.

Laura Roberts, who has been promoted to Senior Counsel, joined DIAC as Counsel in 2024. She has 14 years of private practice experience with Magic Circle and US law firms in London and Dubai, with specialist expertise in advanced technologies in arbitration and experience representing clients before international tribunals and courts under major institutional rules.

Anna Boer, joining DIAC as Senior Counsel, is qualified in England and Wales and New York and has extensive experience in commercial and investment arbitration. Before joining DIAC, she practised at White & Case in Moscow and Dubai, advising governments, financial institutions and multinational corporations on complex cross-border matters.

The case management team is responsible for the day-to-day administration of all disputes referred to the Centre. These appointments reinforce the Centre’s capacity to manage a growing and increasingly complex, international caseload.

About

The Dubai International Arbitration Centre is an independent, non-profit arbitral institution headquartered in Dubai and one of the region’s leading centres for the administration of international and domestic arbitration.

DIAC administers disputes arising from a broad range of sectors, including construction, real estate, banking and finance, trade, energy, technology, hospitality and other areas of commercial activity. Over the past five years, the Centre has consistently administered more than 250 new cases annually and manages a live caseload of approximately 450 to 500 open cases at any given time. Over the past three years, DIAC-administered cases have represented an average annual aggregate amount in dispute of approximately USD 3 billion.

The Centre serves users from diverse jurisdictions and legal traditions and supports proceedings involving experienced arbitrators, counsel, parties and tribunals from across the region and internationally. Through its Secretariat, DIAC provides professional case administration designed to support procedural efficiency, neutrality and confidence in the arbitral process.

As Dubai and the UAE continue to strengthen their position as a global hub for commerce, investment and dispute resolution, DIAC remains central to the development of a trusted arbitration ecosystem serving regional and international business.