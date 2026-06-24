Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Gallagher Security has announced a significant milestone in its global growth strategy, with the establishment of a new entity in the Middle East, reinforcing the region’s importance as a key market for the business.

Effective 1 August 2026, Gallagher will transition from its long-standing distribution model to a fully Gallagher-owned, direct operating presence in the region.

Craig Schutte, Executive Vice President for APAC and IMEA says this evolution reflects both the strong and sustained growth Gallagher has achieved in the Middle East over 20 years and its ongoing investment to dedicated, in-market support for partners and customers.

The new entity will be supported by an in-market team, enhancing local support for Channel Partners and End Users, alongside a newly established office in Dubai Silicon Oasis featuring a training and experience hub.

“Gallagher’s expansion builds on a well-established footprint across the Middle East, where for over 20 years we have developed strong partnerships and delivered innovative security solutions across critical infrastructure, government, commercial, and enterprise sectors,” says Craig.

“This next phase marks a significant investment in the region, including deepening in-market expertise, enhancing customer support, and further strengthening partner engagement.

“We want to acknowledge the outstanding contribution of Bilal Chehime, who has led Gallagher Security’s distribution in the Middle East for more than 20 years.

“Bilal’s leadership has been instrumental in establishing and growing Gallagher’s presence in the region. Through his dedication, expertise, and strong relationship-building, he has laid a solid foundation that has enabled Gallagher’s continued success.”

Craig says Gallagher will continue working closely with Bilal to ensure a seamless transition, with continuity for partners and customers remaining a top priority.

“Day-to-day operations will remain business as usual throughout the transition period, with uninterrupted support across sales, services, and ongoing projects,” says Craig.

The transition is being overseen by Craig, as Gallagher works through the leadership structure that will support the next phase of growth in the Middle East.

“The Middle East is a region of top priority for Gallagher,” reiterates Craig.

“This investment underscores our long-term commitment to our partners and customers while positioning us strongly to support their needs today and into the future.”

Mark Junge, Gallagher Security Chief Executive, is committed to building on Gallagher’s success in delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Middle East and global customers.

“We’re confident in our continued growth in the Middle East, underpinned by our deep market understanding and the meaningful difference our solutions make in helping people protect what matters most,” says Mark.

About Gallagher Security:

A global leader in integrated security solutions that unlock customer value through the power of our people and products. From making sure people go home safely to their families each night, to helping organizations become more efficient, productive, and profitable. Trusted within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in 140 countries. Visit security.gallagher.com for more information.