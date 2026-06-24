DUBAI, UAE: As organizations across the UAE and globally continue to invest in leadership diversity and stronger talent pipelines, SheKnows, a global leadership platform built in the UAE, is launching its B2B programme designed to support women at the career moments where leadership journeys are most vulnerable to disruption.

A Global Network Built Around Senior Women Leaders’ Career Transitions

The programme is supported by a global network of Growth Navigators, with leaders who are a great representation of the world from US, UK, Singapore Malaysia, UAE, Poland, Switzerland, South Africa, Qatar, Hongkong, Turkey, and more joining from East Africa and Latin America, bringing cross-market perspective to women navigating critical career transitions. Since its launch, SheKnows has generated more than 2 million views and impressions across channels in one month only, reflecting strong early interest in the programme and in conversations around women’s leadership progression, career transitions, and access to senior leadership guidance. This comes as the UAE continues to advance women’s representation in senior leadership and board-level roles, with recent measures encouraging companies to embed gender balance more directly into corporate governance and leadership pipelines. These moments include returning after a break, or maternity leave, preparing for promotion, entering a new role, navigating stalled growth, or rebuilding leadership visibility. Despite significant progress in women's representation across the workforce, many organizations continue to see female talent attrition increase during critical career transitions. Unlike traditional mentoring or leadership programmes, SheKnows provides leadership support at critical career transitions, connecting women with executives who have successfully navigated the same challenge they are facing.

AI-Enabled Matching with Measurable Impact

Through its AI-enabled matchmaking model, SheKnows connects senior women leaders with Growth Navigators, including C-level executives from global companies, whose experience aligns with their career moment, sector, leadership challenge, and desired outcome. For organizations, the programme offers a more structured way to invest in women’s leadership development, with clearer visibility on progress, engagement, and impact. The aim is to make leadership support more precise, practical, and relevant to the individual’s current transition.

"Organizations invest heavily in leadership development, yet many women continue to navigate some of the most important decisions of their careers alone,",” said Amnah Ajmal, Founder and CEO of SheKnows. "A promotion, maternity return, relocation, market expansion, or period of career stagnation all require different kinds of support. One size fits all programmes simply do not reflect the realities women face. SheKnows was built to help organizations provide support that is more timely, more relevant, and directly connected to the decisions women are making at pivotal moments in their careers." SheKnows offers structured Growth Tracks across five key areas: maternity comeback, promotion readiness, interview preparation, career stagnation, and personal brand building and executive presence. Each track is designed around a practical leadership transition, with private 1:1 access to senior Growth Navigators and follow-up guidance focused on clear next steps. For organizations, the model is designed to complement existing HR, talent development, and succession planning frameworks by offering external perspective at moments where internal support may not be enough. It also allows companies to provide high-potential women with access to relevant leadership insight without adding pressure on internal teams. As businesses across the UAE, GCC, and global markets place greater emphasis on future-ready leadership and inclusive talent pipelines, SheKnows is positioning transition-led support as a practical way for organizations to strengthen retention, progression, and leadership continuity.

About SheKnows

From clarity to action. SheKnows, is a digital platform, built from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), dedicated to providing structured pathways designed around real career moments such as stepping into leadership, returning after a break, navigating stalled growth, or redefining direction entirely. Each pathway is intentional, practical, and outcome focused.

Founded by Amnah Ajmal, who has built multi-billion $ businesses by leading multi-cultural teams, with her heart, across multiple countries and continents. She is the former Executive Vice President Market Development, EEMEA for Mastercard. In this role, she led the P&L across multiple business verticals including merchants, telcos, governments, fintech, and digital players across 80 markets. She held several leadership roles with Citi and Standard Chartered in Europe and Asia. As a global leader, and a mother, she has a unique understanding of challenges faced by women in senior leadership and created this platform to help provide solutions to those who need the support.

Career transitions are rarely linear - and for women, they’re often navigated without clear rules, honest feedback, or visible paths forward. SheKnows exists to change that. We combine human insight and intelligent technology to help women move forward with confidence, not guesswork. We give access to a unique and curated network of C-level with influence through tailored 1:1 sessions

Main contact: contact@sheknows.ai

PR UAE & GCC: Virginia.arivu@marevak-consulting.com

PR other regions: Bianca.ndou@marevak-consulting.com / Patrick.karanjah@marevak-consulting.com

Media requests in Arabic: Razan.jabour@marevak-consulting.com

SheKnows was founded by Amnah Ajmal, former Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA at Mastercard, where she led business across multiple verticals including merchants, telcos, governments, fintechs, and digital players across 80 markets.

The platform was created from her experience as a global business leader and mother, with a focus on addressing the moments in women’s careers that are often navigated without clear rules, honest feedback, or access to senior decision-making perspectives.

SheKnows is built around private 1:1 conversations, structured follow-up, and access to experienced leaders across markets and industries, helping women move from uncertainty to clearer action during defining career transitions.