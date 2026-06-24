Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest real estate investment trust, has been named “Best IPO in the Middle East for 2025” by EMEA Finance at its Achievement Awards 2025, held in at One Whitehall Place in London in June 2026.

The recognition marks a major endorsement of Dubai Residential REIT’s landmark initial public offering, which was one of the defining capital markets transactions of 2025 in the region. The IPO raised AED 2.1 billion, attracted demand exceeding AED 56 billion, was oversubscribed 26 times, and saw the offering size increase from 12.5% to 15% of total issued units in response to strong investor demand.

The award is presented by EMEA Finance, a leading independent financial publication and events platform covering capital markets, banking, asset management and corporate finance across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Achievement Awards recognise successful transactions that demonstrate exceptional execution, market relevance and contribution to the development of regional capital markets.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said: “An IPO is ultimately judged by the quality of the business behind it. Dubai Residential REIT was brought to market with an operating platform at its core – thousands of homes, established communities, long-standing resident relationships and the asset management capability needed to translate scale into recurring income. Being named Best IPO in the Middle East by EMEA Finance is meaningful recognition of the strategic importance of the Dubai Residential REIT listing and the role it played in the evolution of Dubai’s capital markets.

The scale of demand reflected the strength of Dubai’s investment proposition, the resilience of its residential leasing market and the confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. As we look ahead, our focus remains on disciplined execution, strong governance, prudent capital allocation and delivering sustainable income and long-term value for our unitholders.”

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@dubairesidential.ae

Media Enquiries

dubairesidential@brunswickgroup.com

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is the GCC’s largest real estate investment trust and a Shariah-compliant fund managed by DHAM REIT Management, representing an expansive and diversified residential leasing portfolio across Dubai.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city’s residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 21 integrated communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.

To learn more about Dubai Residential REIT, visit: https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview