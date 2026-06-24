Panametrics, a Crane Company business and a world leader in flare measurement, has launched the PanaFlare XGF1100, the most advanced ultrasonic flare transmitter on the market, developed to improve how industries monitor and manage flare systems.

Building on its legacy as the original inventor of the ultrasonic flare flowmeter, Panametrics continues to advance measurement technology with the XGF1100, delivering highly accurate, real-time insights across all flow velocities and gas compositions to help operators reduce emissions, improve safety and meet environmental standards.

Engineered for demanding applications, the XGF1100 provides continuous performance data including Net Heating Value (NHV) and Combustion Efficiency/Destruction Removal Efficiency (CE/DRE), enabling better operational control and lower costs.

The transmitter introduces several key enhancements, including sub-second response time, improved refresh rates, enhanced timing resolution and flexible multi-path configurations of up to four channels. It also features built-in basic Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) correction and compressibility compensation to improve accuracy in complex installation and operating conditions.

These capabilities, combined with the inherent advantages of ultrasonic measurement - no moving parts, minimal maintenance and limited or no pressure drop - ensure reliable performance in even the harshest flare environments.

“The PanaFlare XGF1100 reflects Panametrics’ continued focus on advancing flare measurement for customers operating in increasingly complex and highly regulated environments,” said Colin Hehir, President of Panametrics. “By combining high-speed measurement and real-time flare performance insight, we are helping operators improve efficiency, strengthen emissions management and operate with greater confidence.”

Designed for use across oil & gas, chemical and other process industries, the XGF1100 supports a wide range of flare and vent gas applications helping operators improve efficiency and maintain regulatory compliance. When the PanaFlare XGF1100 is combined with Panametrics’ flare.IQ advanced control solution, it also enables more intelligent flare optimization and enhanced emissions management.

About Panametrics:

Panametrics, a Crane Company business, delivers analyzer systems for measuring moisture, oxygen, and hydrogen; and measurement systems for liquid, steam, and gas flow. With more than 60 years of experience, our measurement solutions and innovative flare emissions management systems enable customers to drive improved efficiency, safety and support carbon reduction targets. Panametrics’ technologies are trusted by customers across critical industries including oil and gas, energy, healthcare, water and wastewater, chemical processing and food and beverage. Panametrics forms part of Crane Company’s Process Flow Technologies segment. Panametrics.com Panametrics LinkedIn

About Crane Company:

Crane Company has delivered innovation and technology-led solutions for customers since its founding in 1855. Today, Crane Company is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components for challenging, mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process industry end markets. The Company is comprised of two strategic growth platforms, Aerospace & Advanced Technologies and Process Flow Technologies. Crane has approximately 9,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

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Media Relations

Niall Dowds

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