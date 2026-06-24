Dubai, UAE – Snap and AR Lab today announced the launch of The Extra Time Studio, a new AI-powered creative studio designed to help brands participate in live football conversations as they unfold.

As football fans across the world tune in to the tournament, conversations are unfolding in real time on Snapchat, where friends come together to share reactions, discuss key moments, and celebrate the action as it happens. According to Snapchat research, 95% of Snapchatters plan to watch or keep up with updates around the tournament, creating a powerful opportunity for brands to engage audiences when attention and excitement are at their highest.

Developed by Snap in partnership with AR Lab, The Extra Time Studio combines artificial intelligence, real-time cultural intelligence, and creative expertise to help brands identify emerging opportunities and transform them into timely, relevant creative.

At the heart of the studio are AI agents working together in real time. The first monitors football conversations as they happen, tracking key match moments, fan reactions, social conversations, and emerging trends. The second transforms those signals into actionable insights and creative concepts tailored for brands.

Together, Snap and AR Lab bring those ideas to life through Snapchat Filters and Instant Lenses, helping brands connect with fans in ways that feel authentic and relevant to the moment. From insight to execution, creative can be developed and launched in as little as two to six hours, enabling brands to join conversations while they are still unfolding.

"Every match creates new moments, new conversations and new opportunities for brands to connect with fans. The challenge is that these moments move quickly, and traditional creative processes often make it difficult for brands to keep pace. The Extra Time Studio was built to help brands react in real time. By combining AI-powered cultural intelligence with rapid creative production, we're enabling advertisers to move at the speed of football and engage audiences with creative that feels relevant to the moment," said Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head at Snap Inc.

"Winners during live moments are often the brands that can identify opportunities quickly and respond with creativity," said Wissam Jomaa, Founder and CEO of The ARLab. "The Extra Time Studio combines AI-powered intelligence, creative thinking, and agile production to help brands transform real-time opportunities into immersive experiences that audiences genuinely want to engage with. It's about moving from insight to execution in hours, not days."

The Extra Time Studio will support partners and advertisers throughout the football season, helping brands capitalize on key match moments, emerging trends, and fan conversations through innovative augmented reality experiences on Snapchat.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com/.

Media Contact: snap.mena@webershandwick.com

About theARLab

AR Lab is a creative technology agency that helps brands connect with the new generation through creativity, technology, and AI. Powered by proprietary AI software and technologies, theARLab combines a full creative studio with AI-driven production to deliver multi-format campaigns for brands and platforms worldwide. From FOOH and 3D Production to Mixed Reality, AI Content, and Immersive On-ground Activations, the agency builds immersive experiences across every format. A trusted production partner to Snapchat and other leading platforms, theARLab turns cultural moments into brand experiences worth engaging with.

For more information, visit www.thearlab.com.

Media Contact: hello@thearlab.com