Dubai, UAE: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, today announced that Omani Sanad Al Rawahi has been named the first-ever recipient of the FIA Scholarship for the Master’s in International Sports Management.

Delivered in partnership with the European Sport Business School (ESBS) in Spain, the scholarship offers aspiring motor sport professionals the opportunity to develop the skills, knowledge and network required to build a career in the global sports industry.

Provided through the FIA University Scholarship Programme, it creates new pathways into motor sport for talented individuals from a wide range of backgrounds.

Al Rawahi, Motorsport Manager at the Oman Automobile Association, brings more than a decade of experience managing race facilities, coaching drivers and delivering national and international events.

He has progressed from marshal and racing coach to leading the development and growth of motor sport across Oman. A graduate of the FIA's Immersion Programme (2024) and Advanced Leadership Programme (2025), he exemplifies the scholarship's mission to develop motor sport leaders from emerging nations.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: "This new scholarship opens doors to management careers in motorsport, ensuring that future leaders are defined by their potential and ambition.

“As part of our FIA University Scholarship Programme, this addition reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation by expanding opportunities around the world. Congratulations to Sanad as the first scholar to begin this exciting journey, I wish him all the success.”

Sanad Al Rawahi, FIA ESBS Scholar, said: “Winning the FIA Scholarship is a real honour and a milestone in my motor sport journey. It gives me the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry, and I hope to bring that knowledge back to Oman to help develop local talent and contribute to the growth of motor sport across the region.”

The Master of International Sports Management prepares students for leadership roles across the sports industry through a practical, industry-focused approach.

Established in 2009, it is recognised as one of the leading sports management degrees in Spain and Europe, and has consistently ranked as the top Master's of its kind in Spain since 2017. The scholarship covers full tuition fees alongside a contribution towards travel and living costs in Spain.

Jorge Coll, ESBS Founder and Honorary President at ACE Education Spain, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first FIA scholar to the Master’s in International Sports Management. Sanad's experience and ambition embody exactly the kind of leadership this programme is designed to nurture.”

Further information about the scholarship and how to apply can be found at fia.university or by emailing scholarship@fia.com.

About the FIA

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.