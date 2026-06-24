Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Downe House Riyadh has announced a series of significant campus upgrades set to be unveiled during Term 1 of the 2026-27 academic year, marking an important milestone in the school's continued growth and evolution.

The developments form part of the school's vision to lead education in the Kingdom through premium British standards rooted in Saudi culture. The investment reflects its commitment to strengthening cultural identity, enriching the student experience and supporting academic excellence.

As part of the campus developments, students will benefit from a new Arabic Centre of Excellence, enhancements to the Early Years Foundation Stage Atrium, an outdoor creative play area for Years 2 to 5, and a new Secondary Library and Learning Centre.

The Arabic Centre of Excellence represents a major strategic development for the school and will serve as a dedicated hub for Arabic language and Islamic learning for both native and non-native Arabic speakers. Developed to align with the Saudi Vision 2030, the centre will place Arabic and Islamic culture and values at the heart of daily school life while supporting excellence within a British curriculum environment. Inspired by Arabic and Islamic heritage, the space has been designed to celebrate language, culture and identity while enriching the educational experience for students.

The school is also enhancing its Early Years Foundation Stage Atrium to support continuous provision learning through the introduction of interactive and multi-purpose learning and play environments. Designed to encourage exploration, creativity and collaboration, the enhanced space reflects Downe House Riyadh's commitment to providing an exceptional foundation for its youngest learners.

Students in Years 2 to 5 will benefit from a dedicated outdoor area designed to encourage active play, movement and independent exploration. The new space will provide additional opportunities for students to develop confidence, and wellbeing through outdoor creative play experiences.

For older students, a new Secondary Library and Learning Centre will create a dedicated space for learning, research, collaboration and independent study. Designed to support academic ambition and intellectual curiosity, the facility will provide flexible spaces for reading, inquiry, project-based learning, Sixth Form study and university preparation. More than a traditional library, it will serve as a dynamic learning environment to encourage deeper learning and help prepare students for higher education and future career pathways.

Together, these developments will enhance the day-to-day experience for students and families across the school community. By strengthening Arabic and Islamic education and creating purpose-built spaces for learning, wellbeing and personal growth, they will provide students with greater opportunities to thrive while giving families confidence in a learning environment that continues to evolve and invest in their children's future.

H.E. Mr. Faisal Bin Muaammar, Chairman of the Board of Downe House Riyadh, said: "The Arabic Centre of Excellence is a significant investment in language, culture, values and identity. Together with the wider campus developments, it reflects our commitment to providing an educational experience that aligns with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 while preparing students for future success."

Mr. Darren Gale, GCC Managing Director, Cognita Middle East, said: "These developments reflect Downe House Riyadh's clear vision for the future, combining outstanding learning environments with a strong sense of cultural identity. We are proud to support the school as it continues to strengthen its position as one of the Kingdom's leading schools for girls."

Ms. Deborah Sharifi, Principal of Downe House Riyadh, said: "These developments bring our vision to life in meaningful ways. From the Arabic Centre of Excellence to our enhanced learning environments, every space has been designed to help our girls grow into confident, ambitious and capable young women who are prepared to shape the future.”

These developments represent another important step in Downe House Riyadh's journey to prepare young women to lead with integrity, purpose and ambition while supporting the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030. Reflecting its continued commitment to both educational excellence and family support, the school has announced that tuition fees will remain fixed for the next three academic years while continuing to invest in the development of its campus and learning environments.

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications / nachwa@plus1comms.com

About Downe House Riyadh

Downe House Riyadh is the only premium British girls’ school in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opened in August 2022 under the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s International Schools Attraction Programme. A sister school to Downe House UK and Muscat, it offers co-education from Pre-School to Year 4 and girls-only education from Year 5 to Year 13.

Blending academic excellence with wellbeing, Downe House Riyadh provides an immersive British curriculum enriched with Arabic and Islamic Studies. The school’s philosophy is rooted in a commitment to Doing Well and Being Well, inspiring each student to achieve both academic success and personal growth. Guided by the belief to Work Hard and Aim High, and blending British tradition with innovation, Downe House Riyadh prepares every girl to shape her own future with strength, resilience, and purpose.

Downe House Riyadh’s personality—its DNA—is defined by: Compassion, Collaboration, Resilience, Creativity, Aspiration, Communication, and being Outward Looking.

Read more about Downe House Riyadh at: www.downehouseriyadh.com