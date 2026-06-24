Sharjah: Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF), establishing a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing banking accessibility and delivering comprehensive financial solutions to companies operating within the free zone.

The MoU was signed at SAIF Zone’s headquarters by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the SAIF Zone, and Adnan Anwar, CEO of National Bank of Fujairah, in the presence of senior officials and executives from both sides.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling business growth, attracting investment, and strengthening the UAE’s dynamic business ecosystem. Through the partnership, NBF and SAIF Zone will work closely together to facilitate seamless banking services for investors, SMEs, and corporates, while promoting long-term growth and sustainability.

Under the MoU, NBF will provide a range of banking and financial services to eligible SAIF Zone companies. These services include account opening, cash management solutions, trade finance services, and financing facilities tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses operating within the free zone. The partnership will be underpinned by NBF’s relationship-led banking model, ensuring personalised support and sector-focused expertise for clients.

As part of the partnership, NBF will establish a representative office within SAIF Zone, staffed by a dedicated relationship management team, to provide direct support to businesses operating within the free zone. The two parties will also collaborate to promote investment and business development initiatives, reinforcing SAIF Zone's position as a leading regional hub for trade, logistics, manufacturing and international investment.

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone), said that strengthening the Authority’s strategic partnership with the National Bank of Fujairah aligns with its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that enhance the experience of investors and business partners. He noted that the signing of the MoU comes at a time when the Authority continues to witness strong growth in its investor base, having become home to more than 8,000 companies from 165 countries worldwide, underscoring the importance of expanding accessible financial services to support this continued growth.

Al Mazrouei added: “We are pleased to collaborate with the National Bank of Fujairah to provide our clients with a comprehensive suite of innovative banking and financial services. This partnership forms part of our ongoing efforts to empower investors to complete their transactions efficiently and seamlessly, while fostering an integrated and agile business environment that supports companies’ growth and long-term sustainability. This cooperation between the banking sector and free zone authorities also contributes to supporting private sector growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for investment and entrepreneurship.”

Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of NBF, said: “This partnership with SAIF Zone reflects NBF’s ongoing commitment to supporting businesses and investors across the UAE. By combining our relationship-driven banking approach with SAIF Zone’s strong value proposition, we aim to provide companies with the financial solutions, guidance, and accessibility they need to grow with confidence and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic development.”

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com