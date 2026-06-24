Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Heidi, the AI Care Partner for clinicians, today launched in the United Arab Emirates, marking its entry into the GCC. The UAE is the first step in a wider regional expansion, establishing Heidi's Middle East headquarters in Dubai and a growing local team, anchored by a strategic partnership with Nabta, the country's first dedicated women's health clinic. Heidi enters a GCC digital-health AI market forecast to grow from US$1.5bn in 2025 to US$5.86bn by 2032, a CAGR of around 21.5%.



The launch follows strong clinician-led adoption already underway across the UAE where Heidi has supported roughly 80,000 consultations in the past five months, ahead of any formal go-live.



Healthcare systems in the UAE face growing pressures, losing consultation time to documentation and administration rather than patient care, and the burnout that follows. In the UAE, roughly one in five trainee doctors show signs of burnout, with excessive workload among the strongest drivers. As the region invests heavily to expand capacity, Heidi is built to give that time back.



"The UAE has built one of the most ambitious healthcare systems in the world, but like much of the region its workforce is stretched and burned out due to the demands of documentation, diluting its focus on patient care," said Waleed Mussa, Co-Founder & CFO of Heidi. "That makes every hour a clinician loses to paperwork more costly. Heidi gives those hours back. AI is a national priority for the UAE, with a clear goal of becoming a global AI leader by 2031, and healthcare is where that vision should be felt first. We are committing to the UAE for the long term because we believe in where this region is heading, and because the markets under the most pressure are where our mission matters most."



Heidi eases that pressure from inside the clinical workflow. The platform automates documentation and routine administrative tasks, meets local hosting and compliance requirements, and supports more than 120 languages. It recognises not only Arabic but dialectal Arabic across the different regions of the GCC, a capability few clinical AI tools offer.



Beyond ambient documentation through Heidi Scribe, further capabilities are suited to the realities of regional care. Heidi Evidence gives clinicians current, referenced clinical guidance at the point of care, which matters most in remote and under-resourced settings where specialist backup is thin. Heidi Remote is built to work where connectivity is limited, and background noise is high. Heidi Comms helps care teams coordinate patient communications, keeping follow-up and continuity of care on track across busy practices.



Heidi hosts patient data in-country in the UAE and is built to meet local regulatory and data sovereignty requirements, a standard the company treats as fundamental to operating responsibly in the region.



The launch is anchored by Heidi's partnership with Nabta, the UAE's first dedicated women's health clinic, which operates under the patronage of a Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, brings together GPs, dietitians, physiotherapists and OB/GYNs. Nabta's clinicians have made Heidi part of their daily workflow, recorded 837 sessions and generating more than 1,000 notes and documents in the past five months, with monthly transcription volume up 2.6 times between January and May. Under the partnership, Nabta will act as a regional centre of excellence for Heidi, running workshops and webinars and publishing case studies on Heidi's use in women's health.



"At Nabta we set out to deliver care that is both culturally grounded and technologically modern, and Heidi fits that exactly," said Sophie Smith, CEO of Nabta. "Our clinicians adopted it into daily practice quickly, and it has held up across general practice, dietetics, obstetrics and acute care. It understands our patients, including the way they speak, and it gives our team back time to spend with them. Partnering with Heidi lets us show what considered technology can do for women's health in this region."



Alongside the launch, Heidi is opening free access to its platform for small clinics and independent clinicians across all sectors. As healthcare systems across the region work to strengthen and rebuild capacity, the initiative puts the technology directly in the hands of practitioners who carry heavy patient loads with limited support.



Heidi's UAE operations are led by Mr. Imad Yassin as Regional General Manager, supported by a regional team that is growing rapidly to serve the GCC.



This launch reflects a wider shift, as AI moves from experimental tooling to core infrastructure within healthcare systems under strain. From its Dubai base, the company plans to extend across the GCC and the broader Pan-Arab region.



About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner, with a mission to double the world’s healthcare capacity by supporting every stage of care delivery. In addition to its popular AI scribe, Heidi has introduced Evidence, giving clinicians access to trusted medical research to support clinical decisions at the point of care – and Comms, a calls function that enables healthcare teams to coordinate patient communications. Together, these capabilities support various aspects of the clinical workflow, enabling clinicians to focus on providing quality patient care.

Heidi supports more than 2.5 million consults each week in 110 languages from 190 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund - Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as POPIA, SOC2 and ISO27001.



Learn more at www.heidihealth.com/gcc



Press contacts

Heidi Media

Emma MacKenzie

media@heidihealth.com