Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, and Hines, one of the world’s largest real assets investment managers, announced a partnership to together explore the creation of an institutional-grade platform focused on industrial and logistics real estate assets across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The platform would seek to combine Hines’ global real estate investment, development and operating standards with Arcapita’s regional investment, structuring and asset management expertise, supported by Lintara, Arcapita’s local operating platform.

Through the partnership, the two companies would focus on jointly originating, structuring and executing investments across both development opportunities and stabilized income-producing assets.

Martin Tan, Arcapita’s Chief Investment Officer, said: “This strategic partnership marks an important step in our approach to the GCC industrial and logistics opportunity. Market fundamentals across the region have reached a depth and maturity that support the case for a dedicated, institutional-scale platform rather than a transaction-led strategy. As GCC countries continue to focus on supply chain resilience and national self-sufficiency, we see a compelling opportunity to help deliver modern logistics infrastructure at scale. By bringing together Arcapita’s long standing regional track record, sourcing and asset management capabilities with Hines’ globally recognised development expertise, the platform would be well positioned to pursue high-quality opportunities across the sector.”

Steve Luthman, Global Head of Real Estate at Hines, commented: “The GCC represents one of the most compelling logistics growth markets globally, supported by demographic expansion, supply chain realignment and government-led industrial strategies. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Arcapita to explore the development of a structured, platform-led entry into a rapidly growing market, backed by deep local relationships and execution capability.”

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com

About Hines

Hines is a leading global real estate investment manager. We own and operate $91.7 billion1 of assets across property types and on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients. Every day, our 4,600 employees in 30 countries draw on our 69-year history to build the world forward by investing in, developing, and managing some of the world’s best real estate. To learn more, visit www.hines.com and follow @Hines on social media.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization and RIA AUM as of December 31, 2025.