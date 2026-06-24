Offering provides a fully digital solution, empowering investors to maximise opportunities through sophisticated leverage-based trading

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced a significant upgrade to its Margin Trading Facility, now enabling eligible clients to digitally apply for a credit limit up to AED 10 million to substantially increase their purchasing power for equity trading.

Margin trading enables investors to increase their buying power by borrowing against their portfolios instead of liquidating existing holdings. While the service remains an established investment offering, this enhancement introduces a streamlined digital application process with an attractive turnaround time, empowering clients to respond more efficiently to market movements and capture time-sensitive opportunities.

The latest initiative builds on Emirates NBD’s existing margin trading solutions, enabling eligible clients to secure higher trading limits and execute trades on a real-time basis. With this enhancement, Emirates NBD continues to reinforce its commitment to providing clients with flexible, timely and digitally enabled investment solutions amid dynamic market conditions.

The launch comes amid strong momentum in the UAE’s stock markets. In 2025, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) rose around 17% and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) gained 6%, supported by strong IPO activity, abundant liquidity and continued investor confidence. Emirates NBDs’ own margin trading book increased by 100% in 2025, reflecting heightened demand for timely and easily accessible leverage solutions.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “The UAE’s capital markets continue to deepen and evolve, and investors are seeking tools that enable them to participate more effectively. Our fully digital margin trading facility gives clients greater buying power through a secure, intuitive and responsive platform. This upgrade demonstrates Emirates NBD’s commitment to supporting market development and delivering solutions that meet investors’ changing needs.”

By delivering a fully digital facility of this scale and speed, Emirates NBD is providing investors with best-in-class services and enhancing its competitive edge, positioning it alongside other global and regional brokers. This development also reflects Emirates NBD’s continued focus on digital innovation, operational efficiency and empowering investors with expedited funding, crucial for making well-informed investment decisions.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, added: “We are pleased to enhance our margin trading offering, giving clients greater flexibility to access investment opportunities through a seamless digital experience. This solution supports active and high-net-worth clients by enabling more efficient portfolio management and broader market participation, all within the trusted Emirates NBD ecosystem.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.